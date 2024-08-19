OK Magazine
Joe Biden Quips Donald Trump's 'Stability' Is 'Still Questionable' Following Claims the Democrats Staged a Coup to End His Campaign

Split photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden questioned Donald Trump's cognitive abilities before the DNC.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is laughing off Donald Trump's latest rants.

On Monday, August 19, shortly before the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to begin, CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked the the president for his thoughts on Trump's allegations that Democrats had staged a "vicious coup" to oust him from the White House.

joe biden donald trump stability questionable democrats staged coup
President Joe Biden is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention on August 19.

"Donald Trump claims that you were pushed out from the top of the ticket ... What do you make of those claims?" she asked.

Biden cracked a smile as he quipped, "His stability is still questionable."

joe biden donald trump stability questionable democrats staged coup
Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris and other Democrats of staging a 'coup.'

This comes hours after Trump, 78, went on a series of rants in which he repeated the unfounded allegation that Vice President Kamala Harris and other high-profile Democrats staged "the first ever 'coup' in America."

"Crooked Joe Biden was told, 'Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him — You’re Fired," Trump insisted in a message posted to Truth Social. "So now, for the first time in American history, I’ll have to beat TWO Candidates, the second being a Radical Left Marxist, Comrade Kamala Harris."

joe biden donald trump stability questionable democrats staged coup
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to become the Democratic nominee for president in the 2024 election.

"It’s not fair, perhaps even another form of Election Interference, but the good news is that she should be easier to beat than Crooked Joe in that the USA will never allow itself to become a Communist Country," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

joe biden donald trump stability questionable democrats staged coup
Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony.

Trump also referred to Harris as a "Marxist", a "communist" and a "STONE COLD LOSER" who would "FAIL" in the 2024 election on Truth Social this weekend.

"If she doesn’t [fail], our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump," he continued. "November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!"

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, President Biden stepped back from his campaign in late July and swiftly endorsed his vice president after facing months of criticism and fearful speculation regarding his health.

"I revere this office, but I love my country more," he said in a July 24 statement. "I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation."

