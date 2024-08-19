Joe Biden Quips Donald Trump's 'Stability' Is 'Still Questionable' Following Claims the Democrats Staged a Coup to End His Campaign
President Joe Biden is laughing off Donald Trump's latest rants.
On Monday, August 19, shortly before the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to begin, CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked the the president for his thoughts on Trump's allegations that Democrats had staged a "vicious coup" to oust him from the White House.
This comes hours after Trump, 78, went on a series of rants in which he repeated the unfounded allegation that Vice President Kamala Harris and other high-profile Democrats staged "the first ever 'coup' in America."
"Crooked Joe Biden was told, 'Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him — You’re Fired," Trump insisted in a message posted to Truth Social. "So now, for the first time in American history, I’ll have to beat TWO Candidates, the second being a Radical Left Marxist, Comrade Kamala Harris."
"It’s not fair, perhaps even another form of Election Interference, but the good news is that she should be easier to beat than Crooked Joe in that the USA will never allow itself to become a Communist Country," he added.
Trump also referred to Harris as a "Marxist", a "communist" and a "STONE COLD LOSER" who would "FAIL" in the 2024 election on Truth Social this weekend.
"If she doesn’t [fail], our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump," he continued. "November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!"
As OK! previously reported, President Biden stepped back from his campaign in late July and swiftly endorsed his vice president after facing months of criticism and fearful speculation regarding his health.
"I revere this office, but I love my country more," he said in a July 24 statement. "I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation."