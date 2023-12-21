Sophie Turner Shares Song About 'Falling Apart' as She and Estranged Husband Joe Jonas Are Both Spotted in London Ahead of Christmas
Joe Jonas might be in London, but does he "Gotta Find You?"
Sophie Turner cryptically shared a breakup song to her Instagram Story in the midst of news her estranged husband touched down in England's capital — where the Game of Thrones star just so happens to live and where she'll likely spend Christmas with the separated spouses' two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine.
The upload was a screenshot of Susanne Sundfør's 2015 song "Fade Away," which features lyrics about leaving a love behind and moving forward with your life after a difficult heartbreak.
"This is the sound of my heart / The sound of my heart, the sounds of me / It feels like I’m falling apart. I'm falling apart ever so slowly," read the lyrics of the song shared by Turner — who's recently single after Jonas shockingly filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5, ending the fan-favorite couple's four-year marriage.
"Fade away / Fade away, my love / (I’ve got to) fade away / 'Til I’m out of sight / Out of sight," the chorus of the track read, though it seems hard for Turner to stay "out of sight" from her former lover while the two, as well as their two kids, are all in the same city at the same time.
Rumors erupted about Jonas and Turner possibly reconciling for Christmas after both the "Sucker" singer and his estranged wife were spotted strolling through London during separate outings on Tuesday, December 19, less than one week before families across the world will get together for the festive occasion.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Turner could be seen pushing her daughters in a stroller with her mouth spread into a soft smile, while the Camp Rock star stepped out hours later to the celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse for a night out with friends.
The timing of the Jonas Brothers member's visit across the pond sparked speculation the parents-of-two could be putting their problems aside in order to spend the special holiday with their little ones.
Even if Jonas and Turner do spend Christmas together, a change of heart about the fate of their marriage doesn't seem to be in the cards, as the Dark Phoenix star has been caught packing on the PDA with more than one person in the months since her spit from the "Fly With Me" singer.
Earlier this month, the blonde beauty was spotted making out with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson for a second time, while she was most recently photographed kissing her female friend Tabitha Doherty on the lips after grabbing coffee and going shopping.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Jonas and Turner separately out and about in London.