NEWS Joe Manganiello Claims Tom Cruise Blocked Him From Becoming Jack Reacher Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello claims his team suspected Tom Cruise may have interfered with his chance to star in 'Reacher.' Taylor Camp Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joe Manganiello thinks Tom Cruise may have cost him one of the biggest roles of his career, and their shared romantic history could be the reason. In his new memoir, Bloodlines, the 49-year-old actor reveals that he was once a leading contender to play Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime Video's hit television series. However, Manganiello claims his team suspected Cruise, who previously portrayed the character on the big screen, may have intervened because they both dated Sofía Vergara.

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Joe Manganiello Claims He Was Almost Cast as Jack Reacher

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello said a Skydance producer praised his resemblance to Jack Reacher during a lengthy casting meeting.

According to Manganiello's memoir, executives and producers initially appeared enthusiastic about casting him in the television adaptation of Lee Child's popular novels. The True Blood actor recalled meeting with Skydance producer Don Granger for approximately 90 minutes to discuss the role. During the conversation, the pair reportedly addressed criticism surrounding Cruise's casting in the original films, particularly his height compared to the towering literary character. Granger allegedly told Manganiello, "You are the closest thing to Jack Reacher that I've ever seen in my entire life." The producer also praised Manganiello's resemblance to the character and his intelligence.

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Joe Manganiello Says Producers Loved His Audition

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson ultimately landed the lead role in Prime Video's 'Reacher.'

Manganiello claimed Skydance executive David Ellison and Child were impressed with his audition. In the memoir, he described them as "thrilled with my performance." Despite the positive feedback, the casting process reportedly became complicated when Amazon executive Jennifer Salke objected to being excluded from decisions by the production company's predominantly male leadership. Manganiello ultimately learned he would not be playing Reacher, leaving him questioning what had gone wrong. The role eventually went to Alan Ritchson, who has portrayed the character since the series premiered in 2022.

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Joe Manganiello Suspects Tom Cruise Intervened

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise previously played Jack Reacher in two movies before the character was adapted for television.

After losing the part, Manganiello said members of his team raised a surprising possibility. They suspected Cruise, who was involved with the television adaptation as an executive producer, may have influenced the casting decision because of their connection to Vergara. Manganiello wrote that his representatives believed Cruise might have "vetoed my being cast on account of Sofía." Cruise reportedly dated Vergara in 2005, years before she began her relationship with Manganiello. However, Manganiello did not provide evidence confirming Cruise interfered.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Divorced in 2024

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara ended their marriage in 2023.