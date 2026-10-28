Joe Scarborough Says Donald Trump's Rallies Are Becoming 'X-Rated' After President's 'Explicit' Meat Gesture: 'It's Clearly an Obsession'

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Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough suggested that President Donald Trump's midterm rally behavior is becoming too "X-rated" for morning television. The commentary follows Trump's Texas campaign appearance on Tuesday, October 27, where he mocked Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. During the rally, Trump falsely claimed Talarico is a vegan who gets sick from eating barbecue. Imitating Talarico, Trump brought his hand toward his open mouth while declaring, "I love the meat. Ahhh. I love it, look.”

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Source: MEGA Joe Scarborough and his 'Morning Joe' panel reacted to Donald Trump's eyebrow-raising rally gesture.

On Wednesday's broadcast of the MS NOW show, Scarborough and his co-hosts reacted to the viral gesture. Scarborough characterized the president's increasingly risqué antics as unfit for daytime audiences. “It’s really hard for him to find a man’s body he doesn’t like,” Scarborough said, launching into a parody of the Johnny Cash song “I’ve Been Everywhere.”

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'Is He OK?'

Source: MEGA Scarborough's co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, wondered where the books on Trump's cognitive decline were.

“Stop, Joe!” chided his blushing wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski. “The obsession with men’s physiques. And then last night, he was doing a motion on eating meat,” Scarborough continued. “I don’t think we can show it. It’s X-rated.” Brzezinski interjected, asking: “Is he OK?” “I mean, where’s you-know-who to write that you-know-what?” she asked, digging at journalists like Jake Tapper, who penned tomes on President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities. “We need a book. I mean, there was a book on Biden.”

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Source: MEGA The panel cited Trump's advanced age as a reason for his eroding filter.

Scarborough and co-host Willie Geist attributed the escalating campaign trail behavior to the 80-year-old president's personal filter eroding with age. The panel also highlighted other recent instances where the president has oddly focused on the physical attributes of politicians, noting Trump has seemingly become an admirer of the "male physique.” “Well, I think if you’re Ken Paxton, this really has to sting because you’re one of the few men not on the hot list,” Geist said, adding that Trump titillates with teasing “so he doesn’t have to talk about the price of gas and diesel and all of those things.”

'It's Not Innuendo, It's Explicit'

Source: MEGA Co-host Willie Geist said Trump's comments are no longer just 'innuendo.'