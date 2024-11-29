Johnny Depp 'Is Enjoying the Single Life,' Not Dating Influencer Jess Bordiu: Source
Is Johnny Depp off the market? Not so fast!
Though a new report claimed the movie star sparked romance rumors with Spanish influencer and podcast host Jess Bordiu, a source shut down the gossip.
"She doesn’t have a connection to Johnny," the insider noted. "He’s enjoying the single life, not dating anyone."
"She was not traveling with us in Seville or in San Sebastian," the insider said in regard to a claim that Bordiu was in Seville the same time the Oscar nominee, 61, was in town for the Seville Film Festival.
Bordiu — who, like the dad-of-two, has worked for Dior — hinted at the gossip on her Instagram Story, writing on Friday, November 29, "If you are going to talk about me, talk about my work ... there you have the material!!"
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was previously romantically linked to Joelle Rich in 2022, one of the lawyers who represented him in his U.K. libel case with The Sun.
The duo's fling was brief, having lasted from around September to November.
At the time, an insider said the pair was never exclusively dating, though their chemistry was "off the charts."
Though other rumors claimed he was once seeing attorney Camille Vasquez, who was on his team for his suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Vasquez stated she "would never" date him.
"Let me just go on the record here: never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp," she declared to Extra. "I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type."
Despite working together, Vasquez revealed she hasn't watched the majority of the movies.
"Admittedly, never seen him, really, in any film," the lawyer confessed. "Maybe Chocolat? Never to this day. I have not seen him in Pirates."
While some scoffed at the idea of defending Depp — who was accused of abusing Heard — Vasquez saw a different side of him.
"After maybe 30, 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, ‘He views the world so differently than I do,’" she shared. "He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He’s such an artist."
Depp is in the midst of a career comeback after coming out victorious in his trial against Heard.
"Johnny is in a good place. He’s in a really good headspace," one source told a news outlet as he promoted his flick Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness. "There’s a lot he’s excited about. He’s happy and busy."
