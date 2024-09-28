Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
Johnny Depp's decision to upgrade his teeth wasn't made over vanity.
According to an insider, the actor "had no choice" to get a new set since his previous teeth were "rotten to the bone."
"And his breath reeked," the source added. "It was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease."
Fans raved over the new look, which the 61-year-old debuted over the summer in The Bahamas.
The source said his old teeth were a "result of all those years of letting himself go."
"Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His choppers gleam," the insider declared.
The insider added that the Edward Scissorhands lead recently became "hyper aware of how certain parts of his body are falling apart and now he’s mapping out a health plan."
"He wants to build up muscle too and maybe some nip/tucks and why not? He’s finally going to do something about that pot belly, not to mention investing in some beauty rituals to polish his skin and hair and general appearance," they noted.
As OK! reported, the dad-of-two looked put together and content at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain to promote his upcoming movie Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness.
At a press event, the 21 Jump Street alum compared the obstacles his character faces to those he's dealt with in his own life.
"Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright," Depp explained. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."
Though the movie star didn't elaborate, many believe he was referring to his tumultuous court case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Oddly enough, the Aquaman actress, 38, and her daughter Oonagh Paige, 3, currently live in Madrid, Spain, as Heard moved there to escape the backlash she endured after their legal battle.
In the end, Depp won his defamation case against her after she claimed he physically and sexually abused her. However, she won her countersuit, as her ex-husband was found reliable for defamation due to comments his lawyer made about the mom-of-one.
After the verdict was read, Heard stated, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."
