Johnny Depp is still a single man! Despite being spotted running around Europe with a red haired mystery woman by his side, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not in a relationship at the moment.

OK! reported Depp was spotted in Italy Sunday, July 17, with a woman by his side as he headed into rehearsals ahead of the Umbria Jazz Festival. The actor is in town to perform alongside fellow rocker Jeff Beck, as the musicians have been touring together since May.