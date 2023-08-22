Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Reveals She Once Pretended to Be His Daughter Hannah's 'Older College' Pal to Hide Their Relationship

"It was easy enough to just say I was an older college student," she told a news outlet in a recent interview, noting that she came up with the idea with Jon's 19-year-old daughter, Hannah, while they were visiting Miami.

As for why they chose to finally share their relationship with the world, Jon and Stephanie confessed it was becoming too difficult to hide.

"So, what happened is, I started traveling more and DJing in L.A., Miami, New York, like all over the place and we would go together," Jon explained. "So, instead of jumping the shark, we pretty much said, 'You know what, let's just organize something and come out publicly because it's gonna keep on happening. We're gonna travel together when we're together.'"