Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Reveals She Once Pretended to Be His Daughter Hannah's 'Older College' Pal to Hide Their Relationship

Aug. 22 2023, Updated 7:24 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin, 46, and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, 35, hid their relationship for two years before finally going public with their love story — but sometimes, they had to get creative in order to keep news of their romance from the paparazzi.

When asked if she ever pretended to be one of Jon's daughter's friends in order to fly under the radar, Stephanie admitted she had on "one occasion."

Jon Gosselin gained fully custody of two of his sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, years after his divorce.

"It was easy enough to just say I was an older college student," she told a news outlet in a recent interview, noting that she came up with the idea with Jon's 19-year-old daughter, Hannah, while they were visiting Miami.

As for why they chose to finally share their relationship with the world, Jon and Stephanie confessed it was becoming too difficult to hide.

"So, what happened is, I started traveling more and DJing in L.A., Miami, New York, like all over the place and we would go together," Jon explained. "So, instead of jumping the shark, we pretty much said, 'You know what, let's just organize something and come out publicly because it's gonna keep on happening. We're gonna travel together when we're together.'"

Jon and Stephanie went public with their relationship in July 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the pair first met at a barbeque at a mutual friend's home back in 2021. After the party, they found each other on social med and "never stopped talking."

"We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits," Jon gushed earlier this year.

Jon claimed he never realized that relationships could be 'easy' until he met Stephanie.

"All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph," he said, referring to the drama associated with his tumultuous split from ex-wife Kate.

"I never thought relationships were easy," he shared. "I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Scr-- you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."

