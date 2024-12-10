or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jon Stewart
OK LogoNEWS

Jon Stewart Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Belittling and Sexualizing' Friendly Moment With Jill Biden in New Cologne Ad: 'It's Beneath You'

Photo of Jon Stewart
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Jon Stewart spoke about Donald Trump's fragrance ad on the December 9 episode of 'The Daily Show.'

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jon Stewart didn't hold back on his opinion after President-elect Donald Trump used an image of Jill Biden to sell his line of perfumes and colognes.

Earlier this week, Trump, 78, shared an ad which featured a picture of himself sitting next to a smiling Biden, 73, at the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris this past Saturday. The caption read, "A Fragrance Your Enemies Can't Resist."

Article continues below advertisement
jon stewart criticizes trump sexualizing jill biden moment cologne ad
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Jon Stewart said including Jill Biden in the ad was 'beneath' Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"Here are my New Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," he wrote on Truth Social. "Great Christmas gifts for the family."

Alongside the ad, Trump shared the link to the website where the fragrances are being sold for $199.

"For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle," the summary for the new collection read. "Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, this limited-edition cologne embodies strength, power, and victory."

Article continues below advertisement
jon stewart criticizes trump sexualizing jill biden moment cologne ad
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Jon Stewart called Donald Trump and Jill Biden's seemingly friendly chat a 'rare moment of conciliation.'

Article continues below advertisement

On the Monday, December 9, installment of The Daily Show, Stewart claimed it was "beneath" the controversial politician to use photos of their seemingly friendly chat to sell products.

"It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have given this country hope had it not been immediately undermined by the returning president releasing an actual cologne ad belittling and sexualizing said moment," he said. "You f------ won! You don’t have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I’m saying this, but it’s beneath you.”

MORE ON:
Jon Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jon stewart criticizes trump sexualizing jill biden moment cologne ad
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Jon Stewart is a staunch critic of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes one day after Fox News host Larry Kudlow suggested Trump and Biden's conversation at the event was comparable to "heavy-duty petting."

"Look, all those bad statements she made [about Trump] was before Kamala [Harris] became the candidate," Kudlow said on Monday's episode. "And I just wanted to go back inside the church for a minute ... Take a careful look at that. That wasn’t nice conversation, that was outright flirtation."

Article continues below advertisement
screenshot at pm
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Jon Stewart claimed Donald Trump no longer 'has to push' merchandise after winning the 2024 election.

While his co-hosts appeared shocked and horrified by his implication, Harris Faulkner said she believed the current first lady "gravitates to power."

"You’re not in a White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27th. Yeah, I’m just going to say it because it’s the truth!" she told the other panelists. "So she’s gravitating toward power, and the shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with the really good lighting ... is Donald Trump. So she goes over and she kind of soaks that lighting up."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.