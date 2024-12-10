Jon Stewart Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Belittling and Sexualizing' Friendly Moment With Jill Biden in New Cologne Ad: 'It's Beneath You'
Jon Stewart didn't hold back on his opinion after President-elect Donald Trump used an image of Jill Biden to sell his line of perfumes and colognes.
Earlier this week, Trump, 78, shared an ad which featured a picture of himself sitting next to a smiling Biden, 73, at the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris this past Saturday. The caption read, "A Fragrance Your Enemies Can't Resist."
"Here are my New Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," he wrote on Truth Social. "Great Christmas gifts for the family."
Alongside the ad, Trump shared the link to the website where the fragrances are being sold for $199.
"For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle," the summary for the new collection read. "Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, this limited-edition cologne embodies strength, power, and victory."
On the Monday, December 9, installment of The Daily Show, Stewart claimed it was "beneath" the controversial politician to use photos of their seemingly friendly chat to sell products.
"It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have given this country hope had it not been immediately undermined by the returning president releasing an actual cologne ad belittling and sexualizing said moment," he said. "You f------ won! You don’t have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I’m saying this, but it’s beneath you.”
This comes one day after Fox News host Larry Kudlow suggested Trump and Biden's conversation at the event was comparable to "heavy-duty petting."
"Look, all those bad statements she made [about Trump] was before Kamala [Harris] became the candidate," Kudlow said on Monday's episode. "And I just wanted to go back inside the church for a minute ... Take a careful look at that. That wasn’t nice conversation, that was outright flirtation."
While his co-hosts appeared shocked and horrified by his implication, Harris Faulkner said she believed the current first lady "gravitates to power."
"You’re not in a White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27th. Yeah, I’m just going to say it because it’s the truth!" she told the other panelists. "So she’s gravitating toward power, and the shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with the really good lighting ... is Donald Trump. So she goes over and she kind of soaks that lighting up."