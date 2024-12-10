Jon Stewart Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Belittling and Sexualizing' Friendly Moment With Jill Biden in New Cologne Ad: 'It's Beneath You'

"Here are my New Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," he wrote on Truth Social. "Great Christmas gifts for the family."

Alongside the ad, Trump shared the link to the website where the fragrances are being sold for $199.

"For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle," the summary for the new collection read. "Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, this limited-edition cologne embodies strength, power, and victory."