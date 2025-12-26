Kamala Harris Calls Out Donald Trump's Health: 'He Is Just Unwell'

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris addressed rumors surrounding Donald Trump’s health during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former vice president, who faced Trump in the heated 2024 election, responded with sharp brevity as she promoted her new book, 107 Days.

While Harris covered various political topics, Kimmel pressed her on concerns regarding Trump’s well-being. “Do not normalize what’s happening or surrender your power,” Harris said, hinting at the seriousness of the issues at hand.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Kamala Harris addressed Donald Trump’s health on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The discussion dove deeper into a controversial comparison: since the start of Trump's second term, experts have noted concerning symptoms featured in discussions about the president’s health, despite his assertions of being “in perfect shape.”

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Kimmel highlighted the prior scrutiny directed at Joe Biden, asking Harris about the apparent hypocrisy from Republican supporters. “Republicans had mercilessly attacked President Biden for his age and his mental faculties, and yet now we see the current president falling asleep at meetings and drooling on paperwork, and they seem to have no problem with that. Does that seem hypocritical to you?” Kimmel queried.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris called the president 'unwell.'

With a knowing smirk, Harris simply snorted, “Ya think?” Her two-word response displayed her annoyance with Trump and his allies. Later in the show, Kimmel pointed to Trump’s propensity for lying. He asked Harris whether she thought Trump believed his falsehoods or merely wanted public support for his statements. Harris replied, “or he is just unwell.”

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube The former vice president reacted sharply to questions about Donald Trump's well-being.

Harris’ remarks arrive amid a surge of speculations regarding Trump’s deteriorating health amid his second term, a period during which he would become the oldest president in U.S. history. Notable incidents have raised eyebrows — people have spotted bruises on Trump’s hands, often covered by bandages or makeup.

Moreover, health analysts have noted Trump's reduced public appearances and an unusual habit of not starting official duties until noon. Reports of him napping during important meetings and struggling to recall vital information contribute to the growing concerns about his condition.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Donald Trump continues to insist he is in perfect health.