NEWS Kate Gosselin Says She Sent Son Collin to Psychiatric Facility Due to 'Killing Animals' and His 'History of Violent Behavior With Weapons' Source: ON PURPOSE PODCAST/YOUTUBE, MEGA Kate Gosselin made disturbing new allegations about her estranged son Collin's childhood behavior. Taylor Camp Oct. 28 2026, Updated 4:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kate Gosselin is making shocking new allegations about her estranged son, Collin Gosselin, as their family feud continues to unfold. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 51, claimed her decision to place Collin, now 22, in a psychiatric facility as a child was prompted by a history of violent behavior, including alleged incidents involving weapons and animals. However, Collin's representative has strongly denied the accusations, calling them "categorically false."

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Kate Gosselin Makes Disturbing Allegations About Son Collin

Source: MEGA, @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM The former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star claimed her son's alleged violent behavior led to his placement in a psychiatric facility.

Kate made the allegations while responding to social media users questioning her treatment of Collin following the release of his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood. In one TikTok comment, the mother-of-eight disputed the significance of her son's recent psychiatric evaluations. "Any current psychological evaluation, irrespective of what it says, does NOT ERASE his history of violent behavior with weapons towards people, the killing of animals, his regular use of racial slurs," she alleged. Kate also accused Collin of inappropriate "physical behavior" toward female staff members while he was living at the facility. "His violent behavior led to him being committed to a psychiatric facility for his safety and the safety of those around him," she claimed. The accusations have not been independently substantiated.

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Kate Gosselin Defends Her Decision to Institutionalize Collin

Source: @KATEGOSSELIN/TIKTOK Kate Gosselin has denied abusing Collin and maintains that his treatment was based on medical recommendations.

Kate also pushed back against claims that she mistreated her son, insisting she was attempting to protect her family. In another comment, she accused Collin of selectively sharing information about his childhood and medical history. She claimed he was withholding details about alleged dangerous behavior while portraying her actions as abusive. Kate also disputed Collin's account of how frequently she visited him during his time in treatment. "I visited EVERY single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit," she wrote, claiming some planned visits were canceled by the facility.

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Collin Gosselin's Representative Denies Kate's Accusations

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Collin Gosselin's representative denied allegations that he harmed family members with weapons or killed animals.

Collin's representative, Adriane Schwartz, issued a forceful response to Kate's statements. "It is disturbing that Kate continues to make false accusations and publicly attack her own child despite multiple professional psychological evaluations contradicting her claims," Schwartz said. "Let us be absolutely clear: Collin has never used a weapon to harm a family member, nor has he ever harmed or killed an animal in his lifetime. These allegations are categorically false," the statement continued. Schwartz also criticized Kate for making the accusations publicly and said Collin would not be silenced.

Collin Gosselin Accused His Mother of Abuse in New Memoir

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin eventually moved in with his father after spending time in residential treatment.