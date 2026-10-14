REALITY TV NEWS Collin Gosselin Reveals What It Would Take to Forgive Estranged Mom Kate After Shocking Abuse Allegations Source: @ENTERTAINMENTTONIGHT/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Collin Gosselin said reconciliation with his estranged mother would require more than an apology. Taylor Camp Oct. 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Says Kate Needs to Take Accountability

Source: ON PURPOSE PODCAST/YOUTUBE, MEGA Collin Gosselin believes Kate Gosselin needs to take accountability for the alleged abuse he experienced.

"I'm a big believer that actions speak louder than words," Collin explained in a recent interview. "And while we can say what we want to say, you have to back that up. And that's a lot of accountability that has to be taken on her part." The former reality star, who remains estranged from his mother and most of his siblings except Hannah Gosselin, believes he's already done his part by publicly sharing his experiences. "I've done my due diligence, I've put everything out there, and she's yet to come forward and take accountability for what she's done," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Calls Writing His Memoir 'Therapeutic'

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin described writing his memoir as a therapeutic and liberating experience.

Collin admitted that revisiting his childhood while writing In the Shadow of Eight wasn't easy. "Telling my story was probably one of the most therapeutic things I've ever done," he shared. "I was scared to do so, and very nervous because you're always nervous. You're telling the story of a life you've lived and how people react and will they see me as damaged or broken?" Despite those concerns, Collin described the experience as "the most therapeutic and liberating and freeing thing I've ever done."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Says Reality TV Didn't Show Everything

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Collin Gosselin claims 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' presented a polished version of his family's life that didn't reveal everything happening behind the scenes.

Collin spent much of his childhood appearing on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented his parents raising their twins and sextuplets. However, he claims viewers only saw a carefully presented version of his family's life. "What I want people to keep in mind is that many times in these productions, a lot of things are happening behind the scenes and not being shown," he explained. "Everything was polished," Collin added. "It is reality, but it is not real." He suggested that even the show's more uncomfortable moments didn't fully capture what he says happened behind closed doors.

Collin Gosselin Hopes His Story Helps Others Speak Out

Source: @COLLINGOSSELING1/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin hopes his memoir encourages other people to speak openly about difficult experiences.