Sick Kate Middleton Could 'Give a Wave' During Trooping the Colour After Months of Avoiding the Spotlight
Kate Middleton is expected to skip Trooping the Colour due to her cancer diagnosis, but royal watchers hope she'll make a surprise appearance. The Princess of Wales hasn't gone to a royal engagement since last Christmas, and she won't return to duties until she receives her doctor's approval.
"Whether [Kate] will make a balcony appearance on the big day on June 15 remains the great unknown," Dr Tessa Dunlop told an outlet. "My hunch is she will give us a wave, but if she doesn't (entirely her prerogative) questions about Harry and Meghan are bound to surface."
"These are futile, even in 2022 the Sussexes were out of the picture, glimpsed briefly at a window and not invited on the balcony," Dunlop added. "This year that balcony cast will have even slimmer pickings if the Princess of Wales stays away."
As Kate focuses on her health, Dunlop hinted at Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall joining Prince William on the balcony due to the lack of senior royals.
"In which case might it be time to review the role of non-working royals? All those cousins Eugenie, Beatrice, and Zara who have long behaved with hallmark loyalty would surely relish the prospect of standing shoulder to shoulder with their King. After all, isn't that what families are for?" she asked.
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after conspiracy theories spread on social media.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
In an Instagram post, Eugenie discussed attending a garden party with the Windsors while Kate is undergoing treatment.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she wrote.
Dunlop spoke to The Mirror.