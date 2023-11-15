Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Purple Pantsuit as She Gives 'the Biggest Speech of Her Life': Photos

Since joining the royal family, Kate has taken on patronages related to Britain's youngest citizens and their well-being.

"People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood," the Princess of Wales said in her speech. "The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."

"This is not just about the youngest children in our society, who are, by their very nature, vulnerable…it is also about the many young people and adults who are suffering," she added.