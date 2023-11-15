Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Purple Pantsuit as She Gives 'the Biggest Speech of Her Life': Photos
Kate Middleton asserted herself as a fashion icon over the years, and the Princess of Wales often uses her wardrobe to make a statement.
Since ascending into Princess Diana's old role, Kate is often seen sporting colorful pantsuits to royal outings, and the former duchess turned heads in an all-purple ensemble during the 2023 Shaping Us National Symposium. Staffers from the House of Wales dubbed the moment "the biggest speech of her life."
Since joining the royal family, Kate has taken on patronages related to Britain's youngest citizens and their well-being.
"People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood," the Princess of Wales said in her speech. "The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."
"This is not just about the youngest children in our society, who are, by their very nature, vulnerable…it is also about the many young people and adults who are suffering," she added.
Kate admitted during her oration that she is focused on developing solutions to many of the issues that impact youngsters.
"We must acknowledge and address the root cause of some of today’s toughest social challenges and work together to find better answers," she continued. "It is therefore time we understood that building a healthier world means nurturing the foundations that support our children – everything from the systems that govern early care through to our attitudes to those raising the next generation, and the support they receive."
"Because if we can create a society which sees the child within every adult – and the adult within every child – we will finally start to change it for the better," the mom-of-three explained.
Prior to speaking to the crowd, Kate chatted with television presenter Fearne Cotton about Prince Louis' powerful school activity.
“Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel. It’s really good," she revealed. “These are five or six-year-olds and going with names or pictures of a color that represents how they feel that day."
- Kate Middleton Is 'Sending a Message' Through Her Relaxed Wardrobe
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Spotted Leaving King Charles' 75th Birthday Bash After Snubbing Prince Harry in Tribute to Monarch
- 'Turning Point' in the Feud: King Charles and Prince Harry's Birthday Phone Call Sparks 'Hope' for the Future
Kate was excited about the wellness education that was incorporated into Louis' curriculum.
"So there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations. It’s actually helping continuity across the board and then how does that feed into you, with your mental health," she said. "To be able to find a bit of framework, to talk about this, is very important.”
Before delivering her message, Kate shared with Cotton that she was somewhat skittish about going on stage.
“Good, but nervous but excited too," the princess said. “So nice to see it all coming together and different people along with it."
“All of us are still learning and sharing experiences with each other," she gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cotton has been a vocal supporter of Kate's Shape Up campaign and didn't hesitate to applaud the royal.
“I’ve been following what you are doing on your Instagram feed," the television personality stated. "It’s really built and built, it’s incredible."
“The science is really fascinating it is really, the more you understand the more you learn, more fascinating it becomes, because scientists are always saying we need to get our knowledge, our data translated into public consciousness and real-life tangible actions that the families are then going to learn from and sectors of health and educators," Kate concluded.
Kate and Cotton's words were shared by The Express.