King Charles Is Expected to Receive Birthday Call From Prince Harry Despite Their Ongoing Feud

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Updated 9:58 a.m. ET

King Charles is ready to celebrate his 75th birthday, and according to a palace insider, Prince Harry will contact his father on the big day. It was previously reported that the Duke of Susses opted out of attending the family gathering, but a rep for the prince claimed he was never asked to attend.

Prince Harry will not attend King Charles' birthday celebration.

Before Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement, a British paper claimed the duke turned down the opportunity to celebrate His Majesty.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to his majesty’s upcoming birthday,” Archewell Global Press Secretary Ashley Hansen told an outlet. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Prince Harry claimed King Charles didn't invite him to his birthday celebration.

Shortly after the news surrounding Harry's RSVP broke, Charles' friend explained the duo's dynamic.

"While Charles loves his younger son, the relationship is still complicated. Father and son do not communicate regularly and that will take some time to heal," the source told an outlet. "The relationship with the rest of the family also remains frayed after Harry's book and the Sussex's Netflix series."

"The King would like to see his grandchildren Archie and Lili as would the rest of the royal family. For now, at least, that seems to be a long way off," they noted.

Royal experts predict Prince Harry's feud with King Charles and Prince William is permanent.

American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed expert Tom Quinn's analysis of the royal schism during a television appearance.

"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said on GB News.

"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she added.

The podcaster later explained how Harry's memoir, Spare, greatly impacted his ties to the crown.

"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the royal family are concerned," Schofield continued.

"They just do not see that reunion happening," the media personality added. "They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."

Prince Harry was a senior-level royal until 2020.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed that the British public hopes to see Harry resolve things with Charles and his brother, Prince William.

"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," Nicholl shared with an outlet. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."

"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she added.

BBC reported on Harry's phone call.

