Barbra Streisand Gushes Over 'Wonderful' Princess Diana and Their Heartwarming Interaction
Barbra Streisand is opening up about her first encounter with Princess Diana, and the EGOT winner used her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, to write about a heartwarming interaction she had with the late Princess of Wales.
The Funny Girl star revealed that the royal helped adjust her garment after a potential wardrobe malfunction.
"The zipper on my skirt had come down a bit as I was sitting, and she noticed and quickly started to zip it up for me as I got to my feet,” Streisand wrote. "When I finally sat down, Diana turned to me and asked, ‘Do you know how wonderful you are?'"
Diana's grace left Streisand in awe of her, and she was curious if the princess was aware of her star power.
“I certainly didn’t know it then. Did I know it now? I’m not sure…maybe a little," the songstress shared. "I thought Diana was wonderful. I wonder if she knew how wonderful she was."
"It was so sweet," she added.
Aside from Diana, Streisand was King Charles' celebrity crush, and the two developed a longstanding friendship.
"He asked to meet me. So he came to the recording studio," she shared. "I offered him a sip of tea and I thought, 'They didn't have to test me for poison or something? No.'"
"We became friends, and I loved spending some time at Highgrove for a weekend fundraiser and going through his gardens," she shared. "I had a very funny line on stage when he came to see [my] show. I said, 'You know, if I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!'"
OK! previously reported Charles and the entertainer first met in Los Angeles, Calif.
“I was drinking tea and offered him a sip… and the future king of England actually drank from my cup, which was apparently unprecedented. When the British press reported on this, they turned it into the equivalent of an international incident," she penned.
“I couldn’t think of anything else to say, and I’m so work-oriented that I was feeling guilty about all those musicians who were waiting for me to get on with the session,” she stated. “So I’m afraid I wasn’t as gracious as I should have been."
The two were able to bond over their reserved nature.
“The fact is, both Prince Charles and I are shy, but somehow we still managed to connect… because that proved to be the beginning of an unexpected friendship,” Streisand noted.