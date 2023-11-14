Meghan Markle Pushed Prince Harry to 'Dislike His Own Family'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020, and royal experts blamed the Duchess of Sussex for the duke's departure. Despite the couple claiming they left their senior-level roles due to security breaches and mistreatment by the media, their move was dubbed "Megxit" by the press, further implying that the actress was at fault.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex admitted to being patriotic despite immigrating to the U.S.
"I love my Mother Country, and I love my family, and I always will. I just wish, at the second-darkest moment of my life, they'd both been there for me," he wrote.
Royal expert Angela Levin discussed Harry's new life in America during a GB News appearance.
"He wasn't interested in celebrity like he is now," the biographer said. "He wanted to work and do his very best for the country. That's what he said. That's what his aim was, to do the best he could for the country. And that's all gone out the window."
Levin later claimed that Harry's bride influenced his decision-making process.
"He's very bitter. Very bitter indeed. He was a little bitter when I met him, but he's now full of it," Levin stated. "I think Meghan is a lot to blame and she's poured into him all the things that are terribly wrong and that she's made him really dislike his own family and his own country."
"Meghan didn't like the U.K. She found it too small," the author noted. "And if you'd ever listen to her carefully, she always wanted to talk about global. She wanted her work to be global. She feels to be global and the U.K. is not grand enough for her."
Levin alluded to Meghan struggling with living in Kate Middleton's shadow.
"And she didn't like having to walk behind Catherine and be told what to do and be told what color and live in a smaller house," she continued.
GB News anchor Mark Dolan questioned if the Sussexes' accusations against the media were rooted in truth.
"Do we unfairly demonize Meghan Markle? I mean, she broke up the Royal Beatles, in my view," Dolan pondered.
"But in a way, doesn't Harry own this? Isn't he the one that turned his back on his family and on his country? Why should we blame Meghan for everything? He's a grown man," he noted.
Despite Levin holding Meghan responsible for Harry's actions, the journalist didn't hesitate to point out Harry's role in his feud with the royal family.
"He is a grown man. He could have said no, but he fell in love with her the day he saw her," she revealed. "He said to me, it was just at the moment he saw her. He fell in love."
"And then she was quite demanding on him and he decided to follow her path," Levin continued. "And I think that it's both of them. It takes two to behave like that and I think they they both have. She's encouraged him to be negative just as much as she is about her own family. "