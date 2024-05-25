Kate Middleton Is 'Feeling a Lot of Pressure to Get Back to Her Duties' Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton has been battling cancer, but it seems she's eager to get back out there and work again.

“While no one is push­ing Kate to do anything but recover, she’s still feel­ing a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before,” explained a source, who notes that the moth­er of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, was origi­nally expected to resume appearances after Easter before experiencing a set­ back. “She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to to William, and her responsibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate."

“Kate has guilt that Charles, who’s also battling cancer, is out there doing his part,” the source added, referring to King Charles, who is also dealing with the sickness.