OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Is 'Feeling a Lot of Pressure to Get Back to Her Duties' Amid Cancer Battle

kate middleton feeling pressure cancer battle
Source: mega
By:

May 25 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton has been battling cancer, but it seems she's eager to get back out there and work again.

“While no one is push­ing Kate to do anything but recover, she’s still feel­ing a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before,” explained a source, who notes that the moth­er of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, was origi­nally expected to resume appearances after Easter before experiencing a set­ back. “She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to to William, and her responsibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate."

“Kate has guilt that Charles, who’s also battling cancer, is out there doing his part,” the source added, referring to King Charles, who is also dealing with the sickness.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton feeling pressure cancer battle
Source: mega

Kate Middleton is battling cancer.

Kate, 42, has followed in Queen Elizabeth's policy of "never complain, never explain," which is why it was hard for her to let the rumors swirl about her whereabouts a few months back.

Since Kate's been on rest, she has felt the need "to get back into the swing of things," the source said. “She doesn’t want the world to see her like this, and she doesn’t want to de­ lay getting back to work as a royal even more, either.”

“The princess is still undergo­ing treatment,” shared the source, “which is ex­hausting.”

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton feeling pressure cancer battle
Source: mega

Kate Middleton hasn't attended a royal event since 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

When she does get a burst of energy, “Kate’s first instinct as a mother is to give George, Charlotte and Louis all her attention,” added the source, “but she’s struggling with trying to do it all.”

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton feeling pressure cancer battle
Source: mega

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three kids.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

Since William is stepping up amid Charles' sickness, he's been around a bit less. “It doesn’t help that William has been away from home more, so Kate’s main support and shoulder to lean on isn’t always around,” said the source. “William’s absence makes things more difficult.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton feeling pressure cancer battle
Source: mega

Prince William has been also helping his father with his royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the palace updated the public on Kate's well-being in late May.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the Princess of Wales' rep said. "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.