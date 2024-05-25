Kate Middleton Is 'Feeling a Lot of Pressure to Get Back to Her Duties' Amid Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton has been battling cancer, but it seems she's eager to get back out there and work again.
“While no one is pushing Kate to do anything but recover, she’s still feeling a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before,” explained a source, who notes that the mother of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, was originally expected to resume appearances after Easter before experiencing a set back. “She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to to William, and her responsibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate."
“Kate has guilt that Charles, who’s also battling cancer, is out there doing his part,” the source added, referring to King Charles, who is also dealing with the sickness.
Kate, 42, has followed in Queen Elizabeth's policy of "never complain, never explain," which is why it was hard for her to let the rumors swirl about her whereabouts a few months back.
Since Kate's been on rest, she has felt the need "to get back into the swing of things," the source said. “She doesn’t want the world to see her like this, and she doesn’t want to de lay getting back to work as a royal even more, either.”
“The princess is still undergoing treatment,” shared the source, “which is exhausting.”
When she does get a burst of energy, “Kate’s first instinct as a mother is to give George, Charlotte and Louis all her attention,” added the source, “but she’s struggling with trying to do it all.”
Since William is stepping up amid Charles' sickness, he's been around a bit less. “It doesn’t help that William has been away from home more, so Kate’s main support and shoulder to lean on isn’t always around,” said the source. “William’s absence makes things more difficult.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace updated the public on Kate's well-being in late May.
"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the Princess of Wales' rep said. "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."
