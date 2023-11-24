'Not a Life of Service': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Working '1 Hour a Week' for Their Charities

GB News anchor Patrick Christys discussed the 2020 and 2021 public documents with Levin in an interview.

"Harry and Meghan, and this is just what we found online, worked 52 hours in the year, which equates to one hour per week, and it raised less than £4,500 ($5,669.98) in public donations," Christys told the royal expert.

"Is that a dedicated life of service?" the correspondent asked.