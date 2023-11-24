'Not a Life of Service': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Working '1 Hour a Week' for Their Charities
After leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry founded the Archewell Foundation, and tax returns for their nonprofit revealed the pair worked about 60 minutes every seven days. The revelation shocked royal expert Angela Levin, and she didn't hesitate to criticize the duo.
GB News anchor Patrick Christys discussed the 2020 and 2021 public documents with Levin in an interview.
"Harry and Meghan, and this is just what we found online, worked 52 hours in the year, which equates to one hour per week, and it raised less than £4,500 ($5,669.98) in public donations," Christys told the royal expert.
"Is that a dedicated life of service?" the correspondent asked.
Levin questioned the Sussexes' commitment to benevolence in her response.
"No, of course not. That's one hour a week for all the territories that they're supposed to be involved in, which is really nothing," Levin said."It's five, 10 minutes for each of them."
On the Archewell Foundation's website, the duo claimed their hope is "quite simply, to do good."
"We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline," their mission statement read.
"We believe that philanthropic work is more than a handout, it’s a handheld," they continued. "To activate this belief, we independently create dynamic and impactful programming to serve communities in need."
Although Meghan was accused of mistreating her staff, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focused on anti-bullying initiatives. On Tuesday, October 10, the pair hosted Archewell's first in-person event for World Mental Health Day.
The Sussexes participated in an intimate panel alongside parents who lost their children due to the effects of social media use.
“A year ago we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it’s just that devastating,” Meghan told the crowd.
The former actress discussed the anxieties she has as a mother in the age of Instagram and TikTok.
“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan confessed. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
After mentioning her own concerns, Meghan brought the group's attention back to the guests.
“They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit,” she concluded.