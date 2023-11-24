King Charles Is 'Quite Disappointed' Details About His Private Call With Prince Harry Were Publicized
King Charles turned 75 on Tuesday, November 14, and on his big day, various outlets disclosed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contacted His Majesty on his big day. Although the publications' sources were anonymous, the speed at which the news broke alarmed royal experts.
Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo chatted about the ongoing feud between Harry and Charles with GB News.
“We know that the King was actually quite disappointed that the private phone call he had with Harry on the King’s 75th birthday was yet again leaked to the press," Heydel-Mankoo shared.
"He’s trying very much to have the focus on his public life and whilst, of course, as a loving father he’s very happy to have a conversation with his estranged son, he wasn’t the one who was leaking this to them to the press," he continued.
Heydel-Mankoo later discussed how Prince William and Kate Middleton might feel about the Duke of Sussex potentially spending the holidays with the Windsors.
“You can only imagine what the Prince and Princess of Wales will be thinking about the prospect of having Christmas with Harry and Meghan, having their private conversations pop up in the future Netflix special or in a sequel to Harry's tacky memoir," the author explained.
Aside from Harry being on the outskirts of the monarchy, he publicly demanded his relatives show remorse in the media for how Meghan was treated.
“How far we've come in all of this. Remember Harry's arrogant demand that the royal family apologize and acknowledge their guilt for their treatment," Heydel-Mankoo said. "Now we have seen the opposite of it all."
“Pride comes before a fall. The King’s actually stood his ground throughout all of this quite wisely and in the end now it's Prince Harry who has made a humiliating climbdown," he added.
During his interview, Heydel-Mankoo tried to explain the royal schism in layman's terms.
“Let's just put this into everyday human context. Imagine waging war on your family for years, trashing your family and revealing private conversations behind their back to everybody," he noted.
“They're causing your ailing grandmother untold anguish in her final months, undermining, attacking your father, humiliating and demeaning his wife at the very most delicate and sensitive moment in their own lives and generally doing everything possible to hog the limelight and cast a shadow over the most important family event for 17 years," the royalist concluded.
OK! previously reported a Sussex insider said Meghan was “desperate to save their reputation" after a series of public failures.
“They've already been turned down for numerous projects they had in the pipeline, including an HBO documentary, which Meghan is blaming on the fact their royal connection is fading,” a friend told a magazine.
The source claimed the Suits star didn't want to lose more of her royal privileges.
"She's become extremely snappy and begged Harry to do something to prevent them from being cut off completely," the source admitted. “Even urging him to take a solo trip to talk to Charles and William in a desperate attempt to keep a foot in the door."