Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Suggested' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Their Children to the U.K. Amid Feud

The Sussexes began to publicize their grievances in 2021 when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

"We thought a lot about what we thought it might be. I didn’t fully understand what the job was: What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do? What does that mean? He and I were very aligned on our cause-driven work, that was part of our initial connection," the actress told Winfrey.

"But there was no way to understand what the day-to- day was going to be like, and it’s so different because I didn’t romanticize any element of it," she continued. "But I think, as Americans especially, what you do know about the royals is what you read in fairytales, and you think is what you know about the royals."