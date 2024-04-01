Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Suggested' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Their Children to the U.K. Amid Feud
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the U.S., but experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton want the toddlers to know the Wales' youngsters despite their family feud.
"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the U.K. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Currently, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are a part of the royal fold, and the youngest members of the Sussex household have spent majority of their childhood in California away from their famous relatives.
The Suits star openly struggled with being a working duchess, and she discussed her in-laws in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said, referencing her first meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
The Sussexes began to publicize their grievances in 2021 when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
"We thought a lot about what we thought it might be. I didn’t fully understand what the job was: What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do? What does that mean? He and I were very aligned on our cause-driven work, that was part of our initial connection," the actress told Winfrey.
"But there was no way to understand what the day-to- day was going to be like, and it’s so different because I didn’t romanticize any element of it," she continued. "But I think, as Americans especially, what you do know about the royals is what you read in fairytales, and you think is what you know about the royals."
Aside from Meghan's confusion about royal life, she famously alluded to the Windsors being racists after Archie was born without the ranking of a prince.
"The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," she stated.
"He’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the podcaster added.
