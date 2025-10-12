Keith Urban's Dating History: Inside His Relationships With Laura Sigler, Niki Taylor and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban's love life has had its highs and lows.

The country musician, 57, dated Laura Sigler in the 1990s, marking his first public relationship. Although they have not shared much information about their past connection, Sigler previously issued a warning for Nicole Kidman when the Eyes Wide Shut actress began dating Urban.

"Nicole and Keith might date for a while – but it won't last very long," she told The Sun at the time. "I don't know her, but I know him very well."

Sigler added, "There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past – he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that."

Then, in a 2006 interview with The Mail, Sigler said Urban "can be very seductive," though she was not sure if he "will ever be ready to settle down."

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the veterinary technician and the singer-songwriter dated for eight years before calling it quits.