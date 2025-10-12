or
Keith Urban's Dating History: Inside His Relationships With Laura Sigler, Niki Taylor and Nicole Kidman

keith urban relationship history laura sigler niki taylor nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban dated Laura Sigler and Niki Taylor before marrying Nicole Kidman in June 2006.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Laura Sigler

laura sigler
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban's first public romantic relationship was with Laura Sigler.

Keith Urban's love life has had its highs and lows.

The country musician, 57, dated Laura Sigler in the 1990s, marking his first public relationship. Although they have not shared much information about their past connection, Sigler previously issued a warning for Nicole Kidman when the Eyes Wide Shut actress began dating Urban.

"Nicole and Keith might date for a while – but it won't last very long," she told The Sun at the time. "I don't know her, but I know him very well."

Sigler added, "There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past – he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that."

Then, in a 2006 interview with The Mail, Sigler said Urban "can be very seductive," though she was not sure if he "will ever be ready to settle down."

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the veterinary technician and the singer-songwriter dated for eight years before calling it quits.

Niki Taylor

niki taylor
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Niki Taylor got matching tattoos, which they had removed after their breakup.

Keith Urban

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner moved on with supermodel Niki Taylor in the early 2000s. They immortalized their romance with matching amor vincit omnia (which means "love conquers all") tattoos, though they had them covered up after their split.

Taylor eventually married Matt Martinez, with whom she shares two children.

She then tied the knot with NASCAR driver Burney Lamar in December 2006. They share two children, Ciel and Rex.

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

Urban and Kidman first met at the G'Day USA Gala in January 2005. Although the Australian-American musician "was not interested" in her at first, the Big Little Lies actress confirmed their engagement in May 2006 after several months of dating.

On June 25, 2006, they flew back to their home country and exchanged vows at St. Patrick's Estate. They expanded their brood when they welcomed daughters Sunday Rose and FaithMargaret in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

But in September, OK! learned they had separated after 19 years of marriage, with Kidman filing for divorce on September 30. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and requested primary custody of their children.

Following their split, Urban sparked dating rumors with Maggie Baugh, who currently works as his utility player amid his High and Alive World Tour.

