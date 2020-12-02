Looking good, girl! Kelly Clarkson showed off her recent weight loss on The Voice on Monday, November 30, amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“Last night’s looks on @NBCTheVoice,” the 38-year-old captioned a snap of herself rocking a red leather coat with a black tight dress underneath, along with black boots. “Wearing @ysl @anthonyvaccarello. Mua: @gloglomakeup. Hair: @robertramoshair. Stylist: @cdicelove13. -Team KC.”

Of course, people couldn’t help but gush over her gorgeous outfit and slim physique. One person wrote, “These boots were made [for] walking over your future ex-husband. Love you,” while another echoed, “You were stunning yesterday. I haven’t seen you looking that good in a while. Whatever is happening in your life is showing. #MaybeFreedom?” A third user added, “Damn, girl! You look amazing.”

The “Since U Been Gone” songstress recently got primary physical custody of their kids, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in the case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the document read, referring to Clarkson.

However, Blackstock, 43, hit back and is asking for $436K a month, which covers both child and spousal support, PEOPLE reported on November 30, adding that Blackstock has been “unreasonable” in his demands.

“Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses,” a source told the outlet, “but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.

“He’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” the insider shared.

The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.

The former flames were planning on spending the holidays together this year but that looks to be out of the question now. “Things were already pretty tense given their divorce and custody issues,” a source exclusively told OK!. “So, this just makes it harder to be civil.

“The original plan was to try to co-parent amicably and even spend Thanksgiving and Christmas Day together,” the insider revealed. “But they’re at each other’s throats — so a truce before the festivities begin is looking unlikely.”

Despite Clarkson’s messy situation, she is “finally starting to look forward to the future,” the source noted.

Well, now she can check revenge body off the list!