Kellyanne Conway 'Is One of the Most Devious' Politicians as She Eyes Donald Trump's VP Spot, Actor Michael Ian Black Says

Conway also claimed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' popularity has plummeted since they've been in office for the last four years.

"I think President Trump has a lot of runway when it comes to choosing his running mate. He is probably the nominee for a challenger, the earliest we've had ever or in quite a while, and he has, I think, an embarrassment of riches. Speaking of rich embarrassments, no one seems less popular than Kamala Harris. Joe Biden is stuck with her, that NBC News poll that was devastating to Biden over the weekend was even more devastating to Kamala Harris. She seems less popular than anyone, so I feel almost anyone that President Trump is considering — and would consider as a serious running mate — can absolutely beat Kamala Harris in a debate and show America that life with Trump, before policy descriptions, particularly before the COVID pandemic and then with this new running mate would be much better than Biden-Harris," the blonde beauty noted.