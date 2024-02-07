Kellyanne Conway 'Is One of the Most Devious' Politicians as She Eyes Donald Trump's VP Spot, Actor Michael Ian Black Says
Actor Michael Ian Black thinks Kellyanne Conway is trying to do everything to win over Donald Trump and get his VP spot if he becomes the president in the 2024 election.
In an opinion piece for The Daily Beast, Black, 52, argued that "shameless" Conway, who recently wore a guest essay for The New York Times about who could be Trump's VP if he's in office, is trying to join his ticket.
“Why else write her piece for the much-despised New York Times, if not for the fact that she knows Trump hate-reads the paper,” Black asked.
Conway “is one of the sharpest political minds in the country,” he noted. “She’s also one of the most devious, manipulative, callous, and backhanded. A perfect fit for a second Trump administration. Kellyanne wants in.”
As OK! previously reported, Conway gave her take on who should be Trump's second-in-command.
"He's got Mike Pompeo, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio. I think Tim Scott checks a lot of the boxes. He's somebody that dropped out of the race and is actively campaigning for President Trump — but who will eat into this notion that the Democrats have a lock on African Americans, Asian Americans, union households. Senator Scott is very articulate when it comes to the issue of abortion, he seems to be able to explain how the other side is extreme and what it means to be pro-life in 2024. This 'pick a woman' theory I think are all friends and allies, and he can go young, experienced and accomplished, like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Elise Stefanik, but then of course, he's got Marsha Blackburn," she shared on Fox News.
Conway also claimed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' popularity has plummeted since they've been in office for the last four years.
"I think President Trump has a lot of runway when it comes to choosing his running mate. He is probably the nominee for a challenger, the earliest we've had ever or in quite a while, and he has, I think, an embarrassment of riches. Speaking of rich embarrassments, no one seems less popular than Kamala Harris. Joe Biden is stuck with her, that NBC News poll that was devastating to Biden over the weekend was even more devastating to Kamala Harris. She seems less popular than anyone, so I feel almost anyone that President Trump is considering — and would consider as a serious running mate — can absolutely beat Kamala Harris in a debate and show America that life with Trump, before policy descriptions, particularly before the COVID pandemic and then with this new running mate would be much better than Biden-Harris," the blonde beauty noted.
