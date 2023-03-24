Kendall Jenner Shows Off Sexy Supermodel Legs In Figure-Hugging Dress After Coming Under Fire For 'Bully' Behavior
Kendall Jenner is giving Paris a run for its money.
The Kardashians star strutted her stuff on the Parisian streets on Friday, March 24, stunning in a figure-hugging, high-neck, knit maxi dress that teased her model legs with a slit down the side.
Kendall paired the eye-catching number with black leather high boots and pulled her hair back in a slick ponytail. The brunette beauty completed the look with black shades and a matching bag.
Showing another one of her looks in the stylish city one day prior via Instagram, Kendall opted for a black The Row Spring 2023 dress featuring a low-cut scoop neckline and a tight, cinched-in waist.
The reality star's sexy trip comes on the heels of her facing backlash after a resurfaced video posted to TikTok captured her criticizing her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
In the clip, which was from a Life of Kylie episode, the former Victoria's Secret model questioned why the Kylie Cosmetics founder got such a deep spray tan, noting, "you have really big body pores."
When the mother-of-two didn't respond, the 818 Tequila founder said "Don’t be sensitive."
The rather rude sibling interaction rubbed TikTok viewers the wrong way, with many taking to the comments section to scold Kendall for her behavior.
"Kendall has so many back handed comments," noted one critic, while another added: "Why Kendall being a mean girl to her sister."
In addition to one user noting Kendall's words are "something a bully would say," a fourth displeased fan wrote: "Who says something mean and then says 'don't be sensitive.'"
Meanwhile, Kendall isn't the only Jenner taking the heat for appearing to be a bully online, as her younger sister was also caught in a social media frenzy after fans suspected she and best friend Hailey Bieber recently shaded Selena Gomez.
The online drama between the trio was sparked in February after Gomez posted a TikTok to show off her makeup look, commenting that she "laminated her brows too much." Hours later, Kylie posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of the famous besties FaceTiming as they showed off their perfectly-done eyebrows.
She added another selfie of her made-up face with the words "this was an accident ?????" written over the pic.
Fans suspected Kendall and Hailey's "mean girl" behavior had something to do with the rumored, years-long feud between Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend and current wife.
After coming under fire for appearing to mock Selena, Kylie quickly cleared the air, insisting later in February that people "are making something out of nothing" and that she didn't even know the Disney alum posted the TikTok video before she posted her own content of her brows.
Selena has since taken to her own social media to ask fans to stop going after Hailey over the drama, as she's been receiving death threats.
Hollywood Life obtained photos of Kendall's Paris outing.