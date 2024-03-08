'Boring' Meghan Markle Is 'Alienating More of Her Supporters' as She Prepares for Her Hollywood Comeback
Meghan Markle is gearing up to speak at the SXSW conference on Friday, March 8, but socialite Lady Colin Campbell thinks her appearance will further damage her image.
In 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry were labeled as "grifters" by a Spotify executive, leading the pair to rebrand themselves this year.
"She has said it all. She said it 1,000 ways. Nobody wanted to hear it after the third time when people realized it was all rubbish," the author said on GB News. "Every time she opens her mouth she alienates more of her supporters and gets a worse reputation."
The Duchess of Sussex was ridiculed after Spotify pulled the plug on her podcast, "Archetypes," and critics have been curious about how the former actress will rehabilitate her career.
"I mean she could have written a book called The Benchmark for Being a Failure and how to go from being one of the most successful couples on earth to one of the least successful in four short years of short interviews and a whole load of rubbish," Colin Campbell added.
The television personality predicted that SXSW audience members wouldn't be interested in hearing Meghan's opinions.
"I rarely think there's nothing that the average person, who had any sense of decency and any respect for family life and the truth and hard work, really wants to hear a word out of Meghan Markle's mouth," she exclaimed.
"I'm sorry, I think she is a bore," Colin Campbell noted. "She's proven herself to be a bore, she has proven herself to be box office poison. She's scratching around now or trying to come up with something that people will find interesting."
"Well, unless she has a personality transplant, I'm afraid nothing that she says or does is going to be of real interest to anybody except her," she added.
OK! previously reported SXSW announced Meghan being a keynote speaker on Instagram, but followers were disappointed by the news.
"Announcing our final Keynote Session for the 2024 #SXSW Conference!" SXSW shared on their Instagram account. "On March 8, International Women’s Day, join Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @brookeshields, @nancywyuen, and Errin Haines (@emarvelous) for a conversation on breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens."
Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast was created to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," and she has fought for women's rights since she was a child.
"Why? Meghan contributes nothing but empty words," one person wrote about her upcoming appearance. "Grifter! It’s a pass for me," another added.
"Will she discuss how she is a narcissist?" a follower chimed in.
Although Spotify parted ways with Archewell Audio, Meghan recently shared that the audio program will be a part of Lemonada going forward.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."