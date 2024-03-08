'Boring' Meghan Markle Is 'Alienating More of Her Supporters' as She Prepares for Her Hollywood Comeback

"She has said it all. She said it 1,000 ways. Nobody wanted to hear it after the third time when people realized it was all rubbish," the author said on GB News. "Every time she opens her mouth she alienates more of her supporters and gets a worse reputation."

The Duchess of Sussex was ridiculed after Spotify pulled the plug on her podcast, "Archetypes," and critics have been curious about how the former actress will rehabilitate her career.

"I mean she could have written a book called The Benchmark for Being a Failure and how to go from being one of the most successful couples on earth to one of the least successful in four short years of short interviews and a whole load of rubbish," Colin Campbell added.