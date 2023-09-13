Kevin Costner's Lawyer Slams Christine Baumgartner's $885K Legal Fees Request as 'Nothing Short of Outrageous'
Kevin Costner's lawyer is hitting back after Christine Baumgartner asked for the Tin Cup actor to shell out nearly $1 million to pay off her own legal fees.
The request came after the handbag designer's legal team claimed it would cost her $885,000 to fight against her and Costner's prenuptial agreement in court.
Laura Wasser, who represents the Yellowstone actor, wasn't having it. The powerhouse attorney did the math and claimed that Baumgartner's attorneys would have to work an enormous 1,106 hours before they earned that amount of cash at an hourly rate, calling the request "nothing short of outrageous."
Wasser further slammed the mother-of-three — who shares kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — for allegedly making such a request, since the judge already declared that their prenup would stand.
This isn't the first time Wasser has called out Baumgartner and her team. As OK! previously reported, the lawyer mocked them after the legal minds refused to answer whether their client had "understood the legal effect" of her and Costner's prenuptial agreement before signing it.
"Objection," Christine's lawyer replied in response to the question at a court hearing earlier this year. "This request is vague as to the scope and meaning of the terms 'understood' ... [Christine] is unable to admit or deny the request."
Wasser replied that if "Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word 'understand,'" then she would give them with the dictionary definition of the word, which she provided as: "comprehended or perceive the intended meaning of words."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Baumgartner filed for divorce in May and the exes have been in and out of court ever since, arguing over everything from their prenup to living arrangements and child support agreements.
"They’re lashing out at each other. There is a lot of anger and pain that is ... motivating their decisions," a source spilled of their volatile split. "It has been hard for the children, understandably. There are a lot of emotions at play."
TMZ reported that Baumgartner was requesting Costner pay her legal fees for fighting the prenup.