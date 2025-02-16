Kevin Costner 'Doesn't Like Dating Hollywood Actresses' as He 'Likes a More Average Woman' Following His Divorce

While Costner may not be looking for a major star to settle down with, one just might have her eye on him. As OK! previously reported, the Yellowstone actor parked romance rumors with Jennifer Lopez after they were seen talking with each other at the bar in Aspen, Colo., this past December.

"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," an insider teased of Lopez, who finalized her own divorce from ex Ben Affleck in January. "He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry."

Lopez reportedly "loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies," and she is "among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number."