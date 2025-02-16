Kevin Costner 'Doesn't Like Dating Hollywood Actresses' as He 'Likes a More Average Woman' Following His Divorce
Kevin Costner reportedly has simple tastes when it comes to looking for love.
The 70-year-old has casually dated since his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was finalized in February 2024, but it's been "nothing serious," according to a source.
The source dished the Tin Cup actor "wants to meet someone" and even has pals who are "trying to set him up," but he isn't interested in looking for a Tinseltown starlet.
"Kevin doesn’t like dating Hollywood actresses and Hollywood people. He likes a more average woman," the source claimed.
His preferences also reportedly spill over to his friends and personal time. The source said the father-of-seven loves to spend time at his Aspen ranch or his home in Santa Barbara so he can bond with his kids.
Costner shares adult children Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife, Cindy Silva, his son Liam, 28, with ex Bridget Rooney and he welcomed Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, with Baumgartner.
"Any free time [Kevin] has, he wants to spend with them," the source said of his kids.
Costner also has a "very tight social circle of longtime friends," most of whom "aren't famous" as he "prefers life outside of the spotlight."
While Costner may not be looking for a major star to settle down with, one just might have her eye on him. As OK! previously reported, the Yellowstone actor parked romance rumors with Jennifer Lopez after they were seen talking with each other at the bar in Aspen, Colo., this past December.
"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," an insider teased of Lopez, who finalized her own divorce from ex Ben Affleck in January. "He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry."
Lopez reportedly "loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies," and she is "among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number."
Former Today show host Hoda Kotb also playfully threw her hat in the ring on a July 2024 installment of Watch What Happens Live.
After host Andy Cohen said "viewers want the two of you together" following Costner's appearance on Today, Kotb looked into the camera and quipped, "Well, if the viewers want it."
The source spoke with Us Weekly about Costner’s dating preferences.