Kevin Costner 'Still Has a Few Broken Parts Left' After Divorce: Actor Is 'Ready to Leave the Worst Year of His Life Behind'

Source: mega
Apr. 28 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner is looking to the future after a difficult year!

The Yellowstone star finalized his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in February 2024 after several months of drawn-out court proceedings in which the exes argued over everything from alimony to custody of their three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13.

Source: mega

Kevin Costner finalized his divorce in February 2024.

"Kevin did not expect things to turn so nasty with Christine," a source dished to a news outlet. However, they noted the actor is "looking and feeling good" now that some time has passed.

"He’s optimistic about what the future holds," the source continued. "Kevin still has a few broken parts left after his messy divorce, but he’s ready to leave the worst year of his life behind."

Source: MEGA

The pair shares three kids: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

"He was very sorry to lose the comfortable family life he spent years building with Christine, but it’s not like he hasn’t done this before," the source added, referring to Costner's past divorce from ex-wife Cindy. "This is his new reality, and he knows he’ll be OK."

Despite suffering a gloomy 2023, the Waterworld star's "silver lining" has been his budding relationship with Jewel.

"It's helped him to rebuild after the divorce and get back to a healthier mindset," the source revealed.

Source: mega

Kevin Costner and Jewel sparked rumors of romance late last year.

As OK! previously reported, Costner, 69, and the "Foolish Games" artist, 49, first sparked rumors of romance late last year.

"Kevin wasn't expecting to find someone so soon," an insider said at the time, noting his pals "would prefer that Kevin takes things slowly, but at the end of the day if he’s happy, they’re happy."

Source: mega

Music helped bond Kevin Costner and Jewel, according to a source.

As for the lovebirds, according to a separate source who spoke with a news outlet in December 2023, their love for music helped bond them.

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great. They check a lot of boxes for each other," the source explained. "He’s really into his [band], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world. Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with Star magazine about Costner's post-divorce feelings.

