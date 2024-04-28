Kevin Costner 'Still Has a Few Broken Parts Left' After Divorce: Actor Is 'Ready to Leave the Worst Year of His Life Behind'

"He was very sorry to lose the comfortable family life he spent years building with Christine, but it’s not like he hasn’t done this before," the source added, referring to Costner's past divorce from ex-wife Cindy. "This is his new reality, and he knows he’ll be OK."

Despite suffering a gloomy 2023, the Waterworld star's "silver lining" has been his budding relationship with Jewel.

"It's helped him to rebuild after the divorce and get back to a healthier mindset," the source revealed.