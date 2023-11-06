'This Is Sad': Khloé Kardashian Accused of Heavily Photoshopping Pictures for Birthday Tribute to Kris Jenner
Khloé Kardashian is once again being called out over photoshop accusations.
On Sunday, November 5, the reality star posted both new and throwback photos to celebrate mom Kris Jenner's 68th birthday, but fans felt the first two snaps in the set were manipulated.
Users on Reddit noticed that in the pictures, Kardashian's right arm had a noticeable indent, making her forearms appear slimmer.
Others thought Jenner's neck looked "terrifying" and that her daughter's forehead was "too flat."
"Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we’re idiots who actually think they look like that? What’s the point?" one person questioned of the photo.
"She has also straightened the forehead, curved the top part of her arm and shaded her neck to look slimmer," one person claimed. "It’s just disheartening that she doesn’t feel good enough."
"She has severe body dysmorphia and it’s sad because she looks amazing," one fan declared, while another said, "This is sad. This clearly was a very sweet photo. They should’ve left it alone."
The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 39, hasn't responded to the accusations.
Besides the photos, the reality star's birthday post to the matriarch was incredibly touching and sweet, as she called Jenner "the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet."
"Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! There is no world or lifetime that doesn’t have you in it. Life means nothing if you aren’t by my side. You make every moment memorable! Every moment worth savoring," gushed the Revenge Body host. "You make life blissful and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that each day of life is a celebration! You remind me to live and not just exist. You make me believe I can do anything at any time and you make it all look so damn fabulous! You are the most remarkable woman I have ever known."
The Instagram post came shortly after an episode of The Kardashians aired out a brewing feud between the ladies over Jenner's work ethic.
After the momager suggested the Good American co-founder launch a podcast, Kardashian explained she could never do so since she's spread so thin.
"You are only there until the contract is signed and then you dissipate until you want to bring me the next contract," she told Jenner, who acts as a manager to all six of her kids. "I don't have a middle man to go to... you have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things that I should be doing because I’m trying to fix the f------."
"I have no team, no support. Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f----- up and I don't know how to even do that, and you don't know how to do that, because if you did, it would've been fixed by now and it's not," Kardashian added. "There's not a lot of follow-through after something is done."