Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Ring In The New Year Together — See Cute Pics!
Khloé Kardashian was in good company when she ran in the new year with her daughter, True Thompson, and her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq.
In new photos, the reality star, 38, posted some cute photos of the gang, writing, "Happy and Blessed 2023."
Khadijah, who shares son Christian and daughters Celine and Kapri with husband Bobby McCray, also posted some of the same photos, writing, "Here we go 2023."
Of course, people loved seeing the crew back together. One person wrote, "Awwww that looks perfect," while another added, "Awwww soooooooooooo sweet!"
A third person added, "True is just everything 😍😍😍😍."
In the pictures, the Good American co-founder posed alongside her daughter, who sported a New Year's Eve crown.
As OK! previously reported, the Hulu star posed with her daughter at the family's annual Christmas party.
"♥️🎅🏽♥️," Khloé captioned the fun snaps in which she and True are wearing matching red dresses.
In 2022, Khloé welcomed a son via surrogate (the father is her ex Tristan Thompson), but she's yet to reveal his name. On December 26, 2022, she gave fans a glimpse of his face. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," she wrote at the time.
Ever since Thompson cheated on her multiple times, she is doing her best to put the past behind her once and for all.
"I am still learning to reprogram myself," she explained during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I know this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight."
The mom-of-two also spoke out about the basketball star, 31, during an episode of The Kardashians.
“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” she shared. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”