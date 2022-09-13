Coincidence or Joke? Pete Davidson Seemingly Repeats Kanye West's Met Gala Outfit At 2022 Emmys

West wore the casual ensemble on the first Monday in May, with the intention of letting Kardashian's Thierry Mugler waist-cinching dress be the highlight of the couple's night.

​​LONG DISTANCE DRAMA TO RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION: INSIDE PETE DAVIDSON & KIM KARDASHIAN'S DECISION TO CALL IT QUITS

Despite wanting to keep the public's attention on Kardashian's fashionable moment, the two fought over how risqué the couture piece was. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West was caught on camera saying, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kardashian defensively responded.