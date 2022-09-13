Coincidence or Joke? Pete Davidson Seemingly Repeats Kanye West's Met Gala Outfit At 2022 Emmys
Pete Davidson is seemingly taking a page out of Kanye West's book and mocking the rapper.
The Saturday Night Live alum recently attended the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in an outfit similar to West's 2019 Met Gala apparel. Considering the tension between the two men over their shared ex, Kim Kardashian, some fans speculated the decision was deliberate.
Davidson made his surprise appearance on Monday, September 12, while presenting the award for Best Comedy Series.
During his short time on camera, the actor wore a gray Dickies Eisenhower jacket with matching pants and white sunglasses. The look was almost identical to the rapper's red carpet moment he shared with Kardashian – the 2019 gala was the last time West attended the event with Kardashian.
West wore the casual ensemble on the first Monday in May, with the intention of letting Kardashian's Thierry Mugler waist-cinching dress be the highlight of the couple's night.
Despite wanting to keep the public's attention on Kardashian's fashionable moment, the two fought over how risqué the couture piece was. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West was caught on camera saying, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”
“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kardashian defensively responded.
After their split, the businesswoman continued to embrace her curve-enhancing wardrobe, and after announcing her divorce, she began a romance with Davidson. The SKIMS founder started dating the television personality in October of last year after hosting SNL.
West was seemingly outraged by his former flame's new relationship and used both his music and social media accounts to attack Davidson.
In the song "Eazy," the performer raps, "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**," and after news of their split, West declared the comedian was dead on social media.
The "baggage" from the reality star's third marriage was ultimately too much for the Staten Island native, as OK! previously reported talk show host Johnny Potenza revealed the public attacks from West ended Davidson and the billionaire's nine-month fling.