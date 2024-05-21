OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is a 'Psychopath' Who Doesn't 'Have the Capacity to Feel Sympathy,' States Woman He Allegedly Shot in 1999

sean diddy combs psychopath sympathy woman allegedly shot
Source: mega;NewsNation
May 21 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

More of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged victims are speaking out after a leaked video proved his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was telling the truth when she claimed he physically abused her during their relationship.

On the Monday, May 20, episode of NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Natania Reuben — the woman who believes the rapper is the one who shot her in the face in 1999 — touched on his scandals, noting she was horrified but not shocked by the footage.

sean diddy combs psychopath sympathy woman allegedly shot
Source: mega

Natania Reuben claimed she was shot by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 1999.

"I was disgusted at a very deep place first and foremost because it validated everything we already knew and suspected," she explained. "It just made it clear and defined in a way that no one could deny."

Reuben also noted the mogul's apology video had "zero value" for more than one reason.

sean diddy combs psychopath sympathy woman allegedly shot
Source: NewsNation

Reuben wants to be a voice for all of Combs' victims.

"First and foremost, it is the classic scripted publicist’s apology. 'I take accountability. I was disgusted. I went to rehab,'" she said, recounting what he expressed in his apology. "I mean, how many times have we heard this narrative through the annals of time whenever a celebrity gets caught doing something or someone notable gets caught? It's the same narrative."

"Secondly, it carries no weight to me because he never apologized to Cassie directly. It was all about him," pointed out the former singer. "I’m disgusted…it was all about him."

sean diddy combs psychopath sympathy woman allegedly shot
Source: mega

Diddy issued an apology video after footage showed him abusing Cassie Ventura.

Though the father-of-seven was never arrested for Reuben's shooting, she's "100 percent" positive he's the one who pulled the trigger.

"As long as he is charged, I feel vindication. I feel like I'm receiving justice and I pray for justice for everybody who was affected by him. And there are countless names and faces. I don't mind being the voice that speaks for them all," Reuben explained, referring to how the FBI recently raided his home as part of a s-- trafficking investigation.

sean diddy combs psychopath sympathy woman allegedly shot
Source: mega

Ventura and the mogul dated from 2007 to 2018.

Reuben thought it was odd that his son Christian made a diss track about the legal drama in which he "taunts the feds."

"If tone deaf was a person, his face would be in the dictionary under tone deaf," she quipped. "What do you mean? 'Oh, you searched our houses, but you forgot the mansion next door. That's where we keep all the stuff.' What?"

"And I can only imagine that somebody pushed him to go forward and say that, because if your father felt so vehement about his innocence, why hasn't he proclaimed it in wax all this time? He has access to all the recording studios and all of the technology. Why did he sacrifice you and let you do it? Which is another thing: Are you sacrificing your children? That's what a psychopath does," she stated. "They don't have the capacity to feel empathy or sympathy and so everybody is merely a tool in their tool chest."

