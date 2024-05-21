Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is a 'Psychopath' Who Doesn't 'Have the Capacity to Feel Sympathy,' States Woman He Allegedly Shot in 1999

More of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged victims are speaking out after a leaked video proved his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was telling the truth when she claimed he physically abused her during their relationship.

On the Monday, May 20, episode of NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Natania Reuben — the woman who believes the rapper is the one who shot her in the face in 1999 — touched on his scandals, noting she was horrified but not shocked by the footage.