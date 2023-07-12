Shocking Footage: Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Snaps at Authorities After 911 Call Is Placed Over Couple's Marital Dispute

Months before Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann decided to call off their divorce, they got into a heated altercation that resulted in police showing up on their doorstep — and the shocking footage from the ordeal has since been released.

In bodycam footage obtained by Radar, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seen sobbing to authorities over her estranged husband's "aggressive" behavior, telling them that the former NFL player was "f****** crazy."