Shocking Footage: Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Snaps at Authorities After 911 Call Is Placed Over Couple's Marital Dispute
Months before Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann decided to call off their divorce, they got into a heated altercation that resulted in police showing up on their doorstep — and the shocking footage from the ordeal has since been released.
In bodycam footage obtained by Radar, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seen sobbing to authorities over her estranged husband's "aggressive" behavior, telling them that the former NFL player was "f****** crazy."
However, before Zolciak could tell authorities what was going on between the two, Biermann went off on the police, screaming upon their arrival: "You cannot go into my home!"
The clip from May 2 began with Biermann greeting the police at the door, telling them he didn’t want them to enter the house until speaking with the reality star, who approached them wearing a bathrobe with her hair up in a bun.
Zolciak motioned for the police to follow her inside and told them she finally called 911 because the complicated couple was bickering non-stop.
The 45-year-old emotionally told the police she almost called them "a dozen times before," as Biermann apparently locked her out of their Georgia home and stole her car keys.
"I can't keep doing this every day of my life," she pleaded while cupping her face and wiping her eyes.
As for what led to the dispute that night, Zolciak explained: "I deserve to be in this bathroom, [but] he was like, 'Get out, get out, I want to take a shower,' but he locked me out, and I can’t get back in."
Zolciak's friend was on the phone with her when the police arrived at their home, with them chiming in to note Biermann "has been so aggressive and so ugly."
"He has been following her around the house and she went down to the basement bedroom," the friend reportedly alleged, noting the turmoil has been going on "for a long time."
Accusing Biermann of "screaming in [her] face," the Bravolebrity said she had "put a chair on the [basement] door with a lock, and he f****** took cutters or something" to get in.
"Something's wrong with his mind," Zolciak told police. "Something’s not right."
A conversation between the police and Biermann was also recorded, with the retired athlete admitting: "I might have raised my voice."
"I’ve asked her to kindly leave our bedroom so I could shower in privacy because I don’t trust her. She’s refusing to leave," he declared. "She’s a narcissist, so she’s playing her games."
Biermann — who shares KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9, with Zolciak — concluded by dubbing his estranged partner's crying a "manipulation" tactic.
Both Biermann and Zolciak filed for divorce in May, however, they withdrew their filings last week and called off their split.
News of their reconciliation came after a nasty, two-month court battle that saw both spouses hurl shocking allegations against the other.
Biermann adopted Zolciak’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships after they wed in 2011.