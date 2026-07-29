Kim Zolciak Reveals If She'd Get Married Again After 2 Divorces as New Romance Gets Serious

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Kim Zolciak confessed she is still open to marriage even after two divorces. Amid a new romance with Kyle Mowitz, Zolciak posted an "Ask Me a Question" prompt on her Instagram story on Tuesday, July 28, as she offered to answer fans' juicy queries. "Will you ever get married again?" one fan wondered in a question posted to her story. "I never thought I would say this, but yes!!!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum responded, adding a diamond ring emoji.

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Is Kyle Mowitz 'the One'?

Source: MEGA Kim Zolciak was previously married to Kroy Biermann.

Another follower asked Zolciak if her new boyfriend was "the one." "My boyfriend Kyle is the sweetest soul. All six of my kids love him, too," she responded. "He shows up daily for us. I have never felt the peace I have with him in my entire life." "Trusting someone (it's truly a feeling you either feel or not). Peace is priceless," Zolciak continued. "True love is the most magical feeling when you find it." The 48-year-old has already been married twice: first to Daniel Toce from 2001 to 2003 and then to Kroy Biermann from 2011 to 2023.

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Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram ; MEGA Arianna Biermann is the only child of Kim Zolciak and Daniel Toce.

Toce and Zolciak welcomed daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann, who were later adopted by her mother's second husband. According to Radar, the pair had somewhat of a messy divorce well before Kim's fame. Kim filed divorce papers just four months after they tied the knot and accused her ex-husband of cheating on her. She claimed that he "willfully and without justification deserted her and his unborn child." Daniel allegedly claimed Kim subjected him to "cruel treatment."

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Source: MEGA Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share four children.

Kim's more recent split with Kroy appears even messier, with the reality star accusing her ex of "engaging in sexual acts" while their four young children were nearby. While they were together, the estranged couple welcomed Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 15, Kash Kade, 13, and fraternal twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, both 12. Court documents filed by Kim alleged that her young children “reported on multiple occasions not seeing [Kroy] for hours on end, but hearing him engage in sexual acts with his girlfriend of the moment.” She also accused her ex of "mental, emotional and physical abuse" toward their kids.

Why Did Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Break Up?

Source: MEGA Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still amid messy divorce proceedings.