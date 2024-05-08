'Timing Is Everything': King Charles Snubs Prince Harry, Gives Prince William His Youngest Son’s Military Role
Prince Harry was once again snubbed by the royal family while in the U.K., as King Charles is set to make Prince William the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which is Harry’s old regiment.
“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Buckingham Palace's statement read.
“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the message continued. “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."
Before leaving the royal fold in 2020, royalists assumed the Duke of Sussex would transition into the position due to his ten years in the armed forces. However, an insider told an outlet that "timing is everything."
When Harry left his senior-level role, he gave up his HRH status as well as his honorary military titles.
Aside from losing an opportunity, Harry is in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Wednesday, May 8, but Charles won't be in attendance.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep for Harry said.
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield thinks the lack of royals attending the Invictus Games celebration is due to the duke's behavior.
"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Schofield told an outlet.
"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."
Although Harry won't become the next Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, the duke will continue his veteran advocacy work in Nigeria alongside Meghan Markle.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
The West African nations is hopeful that the gathering will be held there.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."