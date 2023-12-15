King Charles 'Would Love' to Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — But He's 'Deeply Nervous' About 'Conversations Being Leaked'
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spending the holidays with King Charles and the Windsors? An insider claimed His Majesty wants to see his youngest child during the season, but he has a few fears about the potential reunion.
“The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the source told an outlet.
A publication claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were willing to travel to the U.K. for the gathering, but insiders said their presence isn't wanted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility toward Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales," they added. “Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”
OK! previously reported a source shared the Prince and Princess of Wales wouldn't embrace Harry if he arrived at Sandringham.
"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the companion said in an interview.
The friend explained that it was "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."
The pal was skeptical of the Sussexes' rumored desire to reconcile with the Windsors.
"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," they continued.
The insider later referenced the Sussexes' becoming the center of comedic content and television shows as a reason for their change of heart.
"Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy?" they asked. "Could it be that they have realized moaning about how awful being a member of the royal family is, isn't such a great strategy after all?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The royals typically spend the special day at Sandringham, but the size of the location would make it difficult to include additional relatives.
"Sandringham isn't a particularly big place and there's not a lot of room for the entire extended family," they stated. "It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely."
Sources spoke to Vanity Fair.