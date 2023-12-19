Prince Harry's Holiday Call With King Charles Feels 'Orchestrated' as Family Feud Rages On
Prince Harry is preparing to spend Christmas in the U.S., but rumors about his desire to reconnect with King Charles before the holiday concerns critics.
GB News anchor Mark Dolan called the alleged olive branch "orchestrated" when chatting with American royal expert Kinsey Schofield.
“A reconciliation with the King? Do you think in 2024? For Harry? Or is that wishful thinking?” Dolan asked the podcaster.
“Meghan’s team is saying, they don’t know what to do at this point," Schofield said.
“The consensus is, that they need to repair the damage within the royal family, 24 hours later Page Six releases a story that Harry intends to call the King at Christmas, for some sort of reconciliation," she explained.
Throughout the year, the Sussexes experienced a variety of professional woes and were labeled the "biggest failures of 2023.'' Due to the royal rebels' crumbling public image, their change in attitude seemed disingenuous.
“And the idea that Deadline is reporting, brands don’t want to work with them, only way to clear the air is to reconcile with the royal family, then Prince Harry intends on calling the King, to reconcile at Christmas… that! That’s the suspicious timing," she admitted.
OK! previously reported an ex-royal employee discussed the Windsors' upcoming gathering, and if Harry will make an appearance for it.
"The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up. I don’t think he would want to let that tradition stop," former royal butler Grant Harrold said in an interview.
The Sussexes complained about their time as working royals, but a family reunion could send a powerful message to fans.
"Whether Harry and Meghan will be involved, we don’t know. I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas," the former staffer shared. "If they aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles. But if they decide not to go, that’s on them."
"But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make," he added.
Despite the impact it would have on royal watchers, a source claimed Harry's potential return to the U.K. would cause Prince William distress.
"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," a source said.
The insider added it would be "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."
Similar to Schofield and Dolan, the source questioned Harry's intentions for wanting to make amends with the royals.
"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," a pal noted.
After a turbulent few months in Tinseltown, the friend wondered if the Sussexes were willing to see Charles because of their dwindling star power in America.
"Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy?" they asked. "Could it be that they have realized moaning about how awful being a member of the royal family is, isn't such a great strategy after all?"