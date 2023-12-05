Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Fighting a War Against Themselves' After Many Failures and Scandals

“It's incredibly sad it has come to this,” a royal insider told an outlet. “Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."

Although Harry and Meghan aren't expected to be in attendance, Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly on the guest list.

“He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding … He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness," the source continued.