Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Fighting a War Against Themselves' After Many Failures and Scandals
It was reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were excluded from longtime friend Hugh Grosvenor's upcoming wedding, leaving experts to wonder if the Sussexes' anticipated absence is a reflection of their declining popularity in the U.K. and the U.S.
“It's incredibly sad it has come to this,” a royal insider told an outlet. “Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."
Although Harry and Meghan aren't expected to be in attendance, Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly on the guest list.
“He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding … He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness," the source continued.
Camilla Tominey chatted with commentator Giles Kenningham about the Duke of Westminster's nuptials on GB News.
“So the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who's a very good friend of both William and Harry, he's getting married in Chester in the summer," Tominey explained.
“It's the society wedding, not just of the year but the century," the television presenter continued. "Because, obviously, the Duke of Westminster's one of the country's richest men, and he's decided that he'll invite William, but not Harry."
Kenningham pointed out that once the Sussexes settled down in the U.S., they burnt bridges with the Windsors as they struggled to establish themselves in Hollywood.
“I mean, it almost feels like for Harry and Meghan, they're fighting a war against themselves because the royal family aren't really reacting to a lot of this," the public affairs expert said.
“I think essentially it's the law of diminishing returns for Harry and Meghan, they can have a go once on this. If they keep having a go I think people are going to stop listening," he added. “Interestingly, you don't think they poll very well in the U.K. So, from a PR perspective, can they come back here and where do they go in the U.S.?"
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Snubbed From Longtime Friend's Wedding Amid Royal Feud
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for 'Twisting Things' After Claiming They Weren’t Invited to King Charles' Birthday Party
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Would Ruin' King Charles’ 75th Birthday Celebration If They Showed Up
In June, Spotify announced that they would part ways with the royal rebels, and executive Bill Simmons called the couple "grifters" after their partnership fell apart.
“They've been dumped by Spotify over that deal," Kenningham noted. "So you sort of see this kind of move to try and become relevant and the way they've become relevant, it's becoming shriller and shriller and shriller. I don't think it works."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from the Sussexes' professional woes, Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused Charles and the Princess of Wales of being the infamous royal racists, and the revelation could threaten the release of future Archewell projects.
“Also, I'm wondering whether they've got anything left to say now," Tominey pondered. "You know, the so-called alleged royal racist who questioned Archie's skin tone or a future baby's skin tone have been outed as the king and the Princess of Wales."
"And yet, at the same time, most people don't think that it was racist to suggest it in the 1st place," she concluded. “But secondly, it takes a sting out of any book that Megan was planning to write or any further revelations. I'm kind of looking at them thinking, what more do you now have to say?"
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.