Prince Harry Slams Piers Morgan After His Legal Win Against U.K. Publisher
Prince Harry is celebrating his recent win after the High Court judge ruled the Mirror Group was guilty of phone hacking, and the duke's lawyer didn't hesitate to slam Piers Morgan in the process.
"This case is not just about hacking, it is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behavior, followed by coverups and destruction of evidence," Harry's attorney David Sherborne told GB News.
Sherborne noted that the court decided the board of directors, executives and editors "such as Piers Morgan clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities."
Sherborne later accused some of the Mirror Group's witnesses of fabricating the truth during their trial.
"Between them, they even went as far as lying under oath to parliament during the Leveson inquiry, to the stock exchange, and to us all ever since," he continued. "Defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense."
OK! previously reported Harry broke his silence to share the news with both fans and critics.
"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.
"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," he wrote.
- Prince Harry Calls His Legal Win in Phone Hacking Case 'Vindicating and Affirming' After Years of Fighting the U.K. Tabloid Industry
- Piers Morgan Knew About Phone Hacking Scandal During His Time at British Tabloid, Prince Harry's Lawsuit Hears
- Prince Harry Claims 'Vile' Tabloids Would Try to 'Coax' Him 'Into Doing Something Stupid' So They 'Could Sell Lots of Newspapers'
Harry began his fight against the publisher in 2019, and the judge ruled in his favor on Friday, December 15, after almost five years of litigation.
"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense," the father-of-two explained.
"And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue – especially in the face of vendetta journalism," he confessed.
Although Harry was awarded $180,000, the Mirror Group accepted the verdict.
"We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago," the Mirror Group stated. "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."
Britain's High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt acknowledged the outcome of the public feud in an announcement.
Fancourt said the Mirror Group "only played a small part in everything that the Duke suffered" and "was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behavior of the press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fancourt believes the media company was guilty of wiretapping Harry's cellular device, but they weren't the sole perpetrator.
"I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper," Fancourt penned.
"There was a tendency for the Duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time," he shared. "But phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time, and his claims in relation to the other 18 articles did not stand up to careful analysis."