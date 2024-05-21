King Charles 'Just Wants to Have His Peace' as Feud Worsens With Prince Harry
King Charles and Prince Harry failed to reunite while the Duke of Sussex was in the U.K., and a source claimed the Duke of Sussex's decision to release a statement about their scrapped meeting hurt His Majesty.
"Harry's made his bed. I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow," an insider told an outlet.
"King Charles just wants to have his peace in his twilight years. He doesn't want to argue," they continued.
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Roya Nikkah alleged Charles invited his youngest child to stay on royal grounds to make it easier for them to get together.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
The royalists alluded to Harry's comments shifting the public's perception of their relationship.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.
A rep for Harry confirmed he wouldn't see Charles in London while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Nikkah's co-host, Kate Mansey, alleged the King was hurt by all the drama.
"Someone at the palace told me that the King was bruised by that statement that Harry put out, which all plays into exactly why," Mansey said.
"The clashing that still remains is that Harry let it be known that he absolutely did ask to see his father, he put in a request well in advance of coming, more than 28 days before the warning he gives to the Home Office for security, absolutely adamant that he did," she added. "Charles' camp says as far as we are aware, we didn't get a request. So still recollections may vary."
