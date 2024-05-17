King Charles 'Won't Roll the Red Carpet Out' to Reconcile With Prince Harry
King Charles and Prince Harry failed to reunite while the Duke of Sussex was in the U.K., and an insider claimed His Majesty wasn't willing to use a grand gesture to mend things with his youngest child.
"William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son," a source told a publication.
"But what is true is that Charles’ absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays — however much he would like to," they continued.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Tom Quinn believes Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria caused more tension between them and the Windsors.
"The fact is that Harry and Meghan are cocking a snook at their relatives back in the U.K. and this will further damage relations with William and Kate, and King Charles," Quinn told an outlet.
"When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that they would go quietly," the biographer continued. "The Nigeria trip was Meghan and Harry's way of saying, 'We don't need your permission. We will organize our own royal tours.'"
The Sussexes were embraced by the West African nation, and Quinn hinted at Charles and William being unable to stop the couple from accepting opportunities as private citizens.
"King Charles and William know there's nothing they can do in the short term, but it will harden attitudes and make it far less likely the wayward couple will ever be forgiven," he noted.
During their time as senior royals, Meghan and Harry were expected to dedicate their time to the Commonwealth, and in the past, the duke called his wife's ethnicity an asset for The Crown.
"It's ironic that the late Queen wanted Harry and Meghan to very much be her ambassadors throughout the Commonwealth and spread goodwill among its fifty or so nations, but they didn't want to do it as royals," Phil Dampier told a publication. "Now they are happy to pick and choose invitations they receive from these countries."
He later suggested the royal rebels are trying "to set up a rival court, their own royal roadshow."
American journalist Kinsey Schofield noticed the difference in how Harry and Meghan interacted with crowds in Abuja and Lagos.
"I do think that Meghan is the skilled, trained actress, and Prince Harry has a bit of a problem hiding some of his anxiety sometimes," Schofield told GB News. "Meghan being by his side certainly calms him down and helps him out throughout that process."
"I mean, I understand that their objective is to court Nigeria for a future Invictus Games," she noted. "I think that they probably did a great job doing that."
While attending gatherings, the former Suits star's style stood out.
"This was great PR for them because if you just Google Meghan Markle today, 90 percent of the headlines are about how glamorous her wardrobe was, how beautiful she was," the journalist explained.
"I lost count of how many times I saw the word 'glam,' and obviously they wanted positive press out of this and they wanted people to start saying some nicer things about them," she concluded.
Insiders spoke to The Daily Beast.