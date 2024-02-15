Prince Harry Urges Public to 'Focus' on 'the King's Health' After Being Slammed for His Royal Rebrand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relaunched their website using their royal titles and crest, but critics were outraged by the reveal. Due to the negative headlines, the Duke of Sussex had a subtle response to the controversy.
When asked about the public's concerns, Harry said they should be "focused on the King's health." The palace revealed King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and the Duke of Sussex rushed back to the U.K. after the news broke.
OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Queen Elizabeth would be disappointed in the couple's decision to use their royal ranking to find success in the U.S.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
Due to Meghan's ethnicity, the Suits star was expected to be an asset to the monarchy, but things quickly unraveled for the famous brood.
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
Meghan and Harry initially hoped to split their time between Canada and the U.K., but Elizabeth didn't approve of the request.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
By using their Sussex titles professionally, the partners are going against Elizabeth's request.
"They have loopholed her command by using the slightly different name sussex.com with a link to Sussex Royal," Seward shared. "How tragic it should have come to the half-truths they now appear to depend on to get their own way. They could have had it all and for a brief time they did."
On Sussex.com, the pair's bios celebrate their dedication to nonprofit work.
“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new platform reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”
Prior to leaving the U.K., Harry spent 10 years in the armed forces, and he often visits in the southern region of Africa advocating for AIDS research and climate conservation.
"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner," the blurb states. "He has dedicated his adult life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that advance permanent change for people and places."
Although royals are often perceived as apolitical, Meghan's description captured many of her beliefs and left-leaning values.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures," Meghan's intro states. "Meghan turned her focus to the entertainment industry, later securing a lead role on the hit series, Suits which she starred in for seven seasons. Between filming, Meghan traveled to Rwanda, India, and other countries to support humanitarian missions."
