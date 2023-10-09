Sarah Ferguson's Talk Show Dreams Crushed as She Still Supports Ex-Husband Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew split in 1996, but the Duchess of York continues to support the Duke of York after his fall from grace. In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his HRH status and various royal privileges after being accused of assaulting a minor and being friends with Jeffrey Epstein.
Producer Amy Rosenblum revealed that Ferguson is looking to have her own show, but her proximity to Andrew could stop her dreams from coming true.
“His roommate and ex-wife is looking for a talk show in the States," Kinsey Schofield said during a GB News appearance. “All I can say is, haven’t we suffered enough? She would like a sit-down talk show, like Oprah Winfrey."
“I think people would actually watch this. Fergie is really engaging and she has a great sense of humor," she added.
Ferguson and Andrew remain close even though they divorced in 1996, and the old flames continue to live together. A source close to Ferguson claimed that she wants to help Andrew maintain his royal residence, despite being asked to leave his Windsor estate back in January.
“It’s true Sarah wants to help Andrew stay in what she considers their family home," the insider told an outlet. “She lives at Royal Lodge when she’s in the U.K. It’s very much their family’s base."
“Andrew has lost so much. She will do everything she can to help him keep the house, even though it may prove untenable in the long term," they added.
Schofield discussed the source's confession during the live taping.
“I understand a lot of people want Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, but I think the Queen would be happy with where he is at the moment," she noted.
Over the years, Ferguson has gushed over her former spouse in interviews in an attempt to salvage his image.
"He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather," she said on the Italian talk show Porta a Porta. "I feel very strongly that in this day and age that we must stand by our hearts, what we think is right with integrity and honor and loyalty."
During her public chat, Ferguson reminisced over her failed romance with Andrew.
"July 3, 1986, when I married the best man in the world," she said of the best years of her life. "I was the luckiest girl in the world. It was truly a fairytale because I was marrying a prince. First of all, I was marrying a man, then I was marrying a naval officer, and then I was marrying a prince. He was very good-looking, a handsome prince from all the fairytales, he even had the sword."
Ferguson continues to protect Andrew's reputation, but royal expert Esther Krakue thinks the possibility of Andrew rejoining The Firm is slim to none.
"In terms of public life, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry find themselves in a similar situation in that there is no road back for them in the royal family," Krakue told an outlet.
"[King Charles] clearly understands the public and knows the public has no appetite for the likes of the Sussexes or Prince Andrew," she explained. "It would be completely ridiculous if they returned to the royal family — most people want their titles removed."
Sources spoke to the Mail.
Krakue spoke to Sky News Australia.