Prince Andrew 'Visited' Cancer-Stricken King Charles Many Times as Disgraced Duke Remains 'Part of the Royal Family'

prince andrew visited king charles many times cancer battle
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew hasn't been a working royal since 2022, but the Duke of York continues to support his eldest brother, King Charles, as he battles cancer. Although Andrew was stripped of his HRH status after being accused of assault, he often attends royal engagements and private gatherings.

prince andrew visited king charles many times cancer battle
Source: MEGA

King Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer.

“We all saw him going down for Christmas at the church in Windsor," Angela Levin said on GB News. “We have to have the difference between a working royal and a part of the family."

“King Charles believes that the family needs to stick together," she added.

prince andrew visited king charles many times cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew continues to attend royal gatherings despite losing his HRH status.

Charles took a step back from his public life, but Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have made several public appearances as His Majesty focuses on his treatment.

“He has actually visited Charles many times and tried to boost him and be kind and nice. So I don’t think you can say, ‘Now you can’t come to church,'" the biographer added.

“I think that’s what people are thinking," she noted. "He didn’t go over to shake hands with the many people who were there that may have taken their hands away, well they might or might not."

prince andrew visited king charles many times cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew lost his HRH status after being accused of assault.

Although Andrew was able to join the Windsors during their recent Easter service, Levin believes the timing of Andrew's entrance was indicative of his ranking.

“The least important goes first and the most important, the King and Queen, go last, so he went first," she explained. “So in an ironic way, they think of him as the lowest one as he’s leading them into church.”

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
prince andrew visited king charles many times cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was rumored to be planning a royal return.

OK! previously reported Sharon Osbourne discussed Andrew's Easter outing during a television appearance.

“I think less is more. I think that he should really go into retirement," Osbourne said on TalkTV. "I don’t have much respect for him or any respect for him whatsoever."

“Does it mean anything when you’re the Duke of York or Sussex? They’re so tiny these little places," she continued. "What does it mean in the big picture of life? I think he's just a bit of a pollock. You just have to ignore him and hope he goes away."

Despite Andrew's fall from grace, an insider revealed he enjoyed partaking in the royal Christmas walk.

"Andrew would have been super happy," a close pal disclosed. "He loves all of this pomp. He may not be a working royal, but he’s always believed that he is a valid and important member of the royal family, and nothing has changed."

Shortly after Andrew made his royal return, documents from Jeffrey Epstein's court case were unsealed and revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused him of groping her when she was a teen. The revelation threatened Andrew's royal return, and the documents came to light years after Virginia Giuffre sued the duke for abuse.

"He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this," Andrew's friend told an outlet. "He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."

