Kylie Jenner's Assets Nearly Fall Out of Low-Cut Black Top in Hot New Photos
Kylie Jenner is showing off again!
In a steamy new Instagram post, the beauty mogul rocked a sleek, strapless black top that left little to the imagination, highlighting her glowing skin and famous curves.
Her glam was classic Jenner — bronzed cheeks, glossy nude lips and perfectly sculpted brows. With her hair slicked back tight and a sultry stare into the camera, she served full bombshell vibes.
“Glowinggggg,” she wrote in the caption.
At one point, Jenner got cheeky, gently wiping her lips with her hand as she flaunted her fresh pink almond-shaped nails.
For accessories, the mom-of-two kept things minimal, adding silver stud earrings to complete the racy look.
Naturally, her fans couldn’t get enough.
“The first picture omg that look 🔥,” one follower gushed.
“You are so beautiful,” another chimed in.
“Timothée [Chalamet] handles all of THAT 🤯🥵?!” someone joked, while another fan added, “Dang! So hot, mommy!”
One more couldn’t help but swoon, writing, “Femininity at its best,” while another user called her “more stunning than ever.”
The smoldering post comes after Kylie’s BFF Hailey Bieber has been facing marriage struggles with husband Justin Bieber, Fortunately, and it sounds like Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner are stepping up to support her.
“Kylie and Kendall know Justin better than anyone, and they also know how unhappy Hailey is at the moment,” the insider told Daily Mail. “Her fairytale is not the fairytale that she envisioned.”
Justin recently raised eyebrows when he appeared shirtless and hollow-eyed on Instagram Live, rapping over raw demos and making wild hand gestures at the camera. Later, he wrapped an orange blanket over his head, leaving fans concerned and confused.
Then came the shady post, sharing a meme of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings clutching a gold ring with the caption, “Girls on social media when they get engaged.”
Fans were quick to assume it was aimed at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who just got engaged.
That post blew up — especially since Justin has been married to Hailey for eight years.
On April 4, Kylie, Kendall and Hailey were spotted grabbing dinner at the beloved hot spot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, but fans noticed something odd. Hailey kept her left hand — where her massive oval-cut engagement ring usually sits — tucked deep in her pocket.
It’s still unclear what the group discussed over sushi, but according to a separate source, Kendall is trying hard to help Hailey save her relationship with the pop icon.
“Kendall's been desperately trying to persuade Hailey to get a group of their close friends together to do an intervention for Justin,” he insider revealed. “She wants to help their marriage.”
But so far, it hasn’t worked.
The source added, “Hailey says Justin only has minor issues now that he's in the process of sorting himself out.”