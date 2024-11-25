Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Tummy Alongside Kids Stormi and Aire: Photo

On Sunday, November 24, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her toned abs in an elevator selfie with her kids, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Wearing a gray turtleneck crop top and joggers, Jenner completed her casual look with white sneakers, a striped pink knit hat and a black leather jacket, while only showing her kids’ curly hair.

She captioned the post, “A mother.”