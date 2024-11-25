Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Tummy Alongside Kids Stormi and Aire: Photo
Kylie Jenner is one hot mama!
On Sunday, November 24, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her toned abs in an elevator selfie with her kids, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
Wearing a gray turtleneck crop top and joggers, Jenner completed her casual look with white sneakers, a striped pink knit hat and a black leather jacket, while only showing her kids’ curly hair.
She captioned the post, “A mother.”
She then shared some “things” around her “home” that make her happy, including snaps of a nude painting, a sheepskin-upholstered chair and a black-and-white family photo hanging on the wall.
She also included a picture of her kids’ wooden table, humorously noting, “I fractured my knee while playing tag with my kids on this.”
Though Jenner is constantly posting on social media, she values time with her children.
“My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting,” she previously told Elle.
She added: “When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast … I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenner is also protective of her kids' online presence.
“When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father [Travis Scott],” she explained, revealing that she plans to keep them off social media as long as possible.
Jenner noted that she understands social media is just a part of her kids' lives now. “Stormi will come home and she’ll know full TikTok dances. I’m like, ‘Where did you learn this?’” she quipped.
On top of being a mom, Jenner has been busy promoting her numerous businesses.
In one post, she sported black glitter tube tops and micro shorts from her clothing line while humorously slicing a cucumber.
“🤭 new @khy holiday just dropped on khy.com 🖤🥒,” she captioned the video.
She also showcased a Venus cut crop top and matching pants from the collection in another post.
“New @khy just dropped on KHY.COM ❤️🔥❤️🔥 in love with this cute set for the holidays,” she wrote.
For her cosmetics line, Jenner shared a "Get Ready With Me" video listing all the make-up products she used.
“FULL FACE COSMETICS,” she captioned the clip.
Of course, fans were quick to shower her with compliments. “Without makeup or with makeup, you will always be very beautiful💗💗,” one fan wrote, while another penned, “I need that blush and lip combo omg😍."
“I need to get on Kylie’s PR😭❤️I‘m obsessed since day one!!!👑,” a third wrote.
“We need to talk about how Kylie looks great in pink😍💗,” a fourth expressed.