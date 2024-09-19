Lady Gaga's Dad Joe Germanotta Endorses 'Patriot' Donald Trump Despite Singer Previously Supporting Democratic Candidates
Lady Gaga may have cast her vote for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but her dad Joe Germanotta made it clear he supports Donald Trump.
On a Thursday, September 19, appearance on Fox News, the New York entrepreneur, 68, revealed he agrees with many of the controversial politician's policies.
Germanotta called Trump "pure" and "a patriot" before he slammed illegal immigration in the state of New York. He said the ongoing immigration issues have caused certain longtime customers not to visit his restaurant as often.
He also said he didn't understand Vice President Kamala Harris' views on the economy, claiming there are already many opportunities in the U.S.
Although his daughter Lady Gaga has not publicly confirmed which candidate has earned her vote, she has a history of supporting Democrats.
In 2021, she performed at President Biden's inauguration, and a few months later, she was appointed as as co-chair of Biden's Arts and Humanities Committee.
Germanotta's endorsement of Trump comes weeks after a major celebrity endorsement for his opponent made waves. As OK! previously reported, Taylor Swift confirmed she would be voting for Harris after the September 10 debate.
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she wrote via Instagram. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift continued. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."
While many Swifties were excited that the "Cruel Summer" singer finally confirmed her support of Harris, Trump was less than pleased.
On Sunday, September 15, the 78-year-old took to his Truth Social platform and penned: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
