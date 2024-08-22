OK Magazine
'Hypocrite': Laura Ingraham Mocked for Claiming Barack and Michelle Obama Were Too Mean 'Trashing' Donald Trump at the DNC

Laura Ingraham's comments about the Obamas 'trashing' Donald Trump were mocked online.

Aug. 22 2024, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Fox News host Laura Ingraham faced backlash on social media after she complained about the Obamas and other Democrats "trashing" Donald Trump at the DNC.

During a recent episode of The Ingraham Angle, the conservative host called out former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama for taking shots at Trump "like a bunch of means girls."

Laura Ingraham compared Barack and Michelle Obama to high school 'mean girls.'

Laura showed snippets of video from the Democratic National Convention where Michelle called out Donald for being "racist" and "misogynistic," as well as Barack commenting on his political rival's obsession with crowd sizes, using a not-so-subtle hand gesture.

"The Kamala crew is unserious, and that now includes the Obamas, who stole the show with one-liners trashing Trump. Something we'd expect from snarky late-night TV hosts, not necessarily from a president and a former first lady."

Clips from Ingraham's show went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many vocal critics attacked the conservative news host for complaining about the Obamas getting personal when Donald and several members of the Republican party have commented about their rivals races and lifestyles since his political career began.

One X user wrote, "Hey Laura Ingraham, spare me your outrage. Donald has spent years making up s--- on Obama and being a racist. He's still doing it. He deserved all of that last night."

Another user commented, "He deserved all of that and more. And it is amazing Ingraham has the nerve to say certain conduct is unbecoming of a president when she supports Donald Trump!!!! The disrespect the supposed leaders of the Republican Party have for their voters is alarming."

A third person pointed out, "The Obamas don't make anything up. Everything they said actually happened. To Republicans, being mean is pointing out facts that hurt their feelings."

The Obamas both called out Trump for his previous comments and obsession with crowd sizes.

This isn't the first time Ingraham faced some pushback for her comments about the DNC.

The right-wing host recently took to X to share a news story in which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz "energized" the party and predicted plenty of enthusiasm at the event, comparing it to a "rock concert."

She captioned the post: "The 'rock concert,' 'vibey' DNC is in lieu of a convention where the main players are capable and confident enough to discuss the salient issues. They will entertain you, but you pay for it with lower living standards."

Ingraham has been a vocal opponent of the Obamas and the Democratic party for years.

Critics quickly pointed out the Republican National Convention heavily promoted its appearances by celebrities such as singer Kid Rock, model/TV personality Amber Rose and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Vice President Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday evening as the 2024 DNC in Chicago comes to an end.

