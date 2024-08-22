'Hypocrite': Laura Ingraham Mocked for Claiming Barack and Michelle Obama Were Too Mean 'Trashing' Donald Trump at the DNC

Clips from Ingraham's show went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many vocal critics attacked the conservative news host for complaining about the Obamas getting personal when Donald and several members of the Republican party have commented about their rivals races and lifestyles since his political career began.

One X user wrote, "Hey Laura Ingraham, spare me your outrage. Donald has spent years making up s--- on Obama and being a racist. He's still doing it. He deserved all of that last night."

Another user commented, "He deserved all of that and more. And it is amazing Ingraham has the nerve to say certain conduct is unbecoming of a president when she supports Donald Trump!!!! The disrespect the supposed leaders of the Republican Party have for their voters is alarming."

A third person pointed out, "The Obamas don't make anything up. Everything they said actually happened. To Republicans, being mean is pointing out facts that hurt their feelings."