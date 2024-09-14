Lauren 'Lolo' Wood Reveals Secret to Co-Parenting Adorable Son Zydn, 2, With Ex Odell Beckham Jr.
Lauren "Lolo" Wood's son, Zydn has two parents who love him dearly — and that's all that matters at the end of the day!
In a new interview with OK!, the Ridiculousness host, who shares her 2-year-old toddler with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., exclusively opens up about her co-parenting dynamic with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver while revealing whether she wants to have more children after becoming a mom-of-one in February 2022.
"'All you need is love!' but the real kind," Wood tells OK! as she reflects on what it's like to raise a kid with her ex-boyfriend — whom the 31-year-old dated for nearly four years before their breakup was confirmed in September 2023. "Our son does not view me and Odell as two separate beings."
"Everything needs to double, group hugs, head and feet in our armpits," she quips. "We have been very honest and authentic with each other since we met. I believe that intimacy is rooted in honesty even to the displeasure of the ego and the fear of being vulnerable. We don't shy away from tough talks."
Although their love story came to an end, Wood still is grateful to have Beckham Jr. as a part of her life.
"I credit him for teaching me resilience and endurance, both essential qualities for being a good mom," the TV show host explains.
One of Wood's secrets to co-parenting is doing anything she can to ensure her son is able to be with both of his parents in the same room.
"We often make opportunities to all spend time together. The logistics of our schedules are impossible to figure out. Seeing Zydn get so happy when we’re all together, does it for us!" she gushes of her little boy. "Our priority after we meet our responsibilities in the world as working parents, is Zydn, and all of sudden nothing is impossible. There have been occasions where Odell will fly in for even a couple of hours and I would do the same."
Wood also makes sure to bring her son to show his dad support "as much [she] can, as "Zydn loves to watch his dad work!"
Another thing Zydn loves to do? Be "the most social kid ever!" — which is one of the main reasons Wood is certain she wants more kids.
"Zydn is all about people, he takes after his dad in that way, me being the only introvert among the social butterflies! And Zydn needs siblings, if it's up to him, 'tomorrow' is too late!" the brunette beauty jokes.
While motherhood is one of Wood's greatest joys, it certainly wasn't easy adjusting to life after welcoming a child for the first time.
"Myself and my life as I knew it vanished the moment I held Zydn. My priorities, values, interests, my habits just packed up and left. A foreign mysterious identity of 'mom' was installed in place," Wood expresses. "I feel like every mom goes through the process of discovering what that means to herself and to others. For me personally, was learning to welcome grace. You are sent to look for beauty in new places, from skin-deep to the depth of your soul, and there I find the true meaning of 'mom.'"
"The hardest part of returning to work was my struggle with accepting the reality that I'd need to be away from my son. A lot of moms fear returning to work implying that you have to abandon your child in some way and is true to some degree," she adds. "It was important to me to create a circle of people whom I trust that will love and care for Zydn as much as I do before working again. I am very grateful to Zydn's grandparents for giving me this assurance and they have sacrificed a lot to be there for us."
After overcoming fears about returning to work, Wood now realizes: "I think hosting Ridiculousness was just what the doctor prescribed! Laughter is the best medicine and my dark space met its nemesis…light! The secret sauce of Ridiculousness is that it embraces human nature in all of its perfect and flawed ways and the contrast is funny with little bit of danger, but all is well if it ends well! I can’t express how much I love being part of the show! I enjoy working on it as much as watching it and I’m blessed to have a plate to fill."
Plus, as a mom, Wood loves to incorporate Zydn into her everyday life as a social media personality with almost 2 million Instagram followers.
"I can't help taking pictures of him or sharing our moments. He's so cute, funny, and entertaining! As parents you just can't help sharing your child obsessively!" Wood admits when asked her thoughts on involving Zydn in her content and work-related endeavors. "For more professional work, we have had a couple inquiries, but he is too young for that. When the time comes, his dad and I will make that decision, after considering the pros and cons."