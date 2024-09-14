Lauren 'Lolo' Wood Reveals Secret to Co-Parenting Adorable Son Zydn, 2, With Ex Odell Beckham Jr.

"Myself and my life as I knew it vanished the moment I held Zydn. My priorities, values, interests, my habits just packed up and left. A foreign mysterious identity of 'mom' was installed in place," Wood expresses. "I feel like every mom goes through the process of discovering what that means to herself and to others. For me personally, was learning to welcome grace. You are sent to look for beauty in new places, from skin-deep to the depth of your soul, and there I find the true meaning of 'mom.'"

"The hardest part of returning to work was my struggle with accepting the reality that I'd need to be away from my son. A lot of moms fear returning to work implying that you have to abandon your child in some way and is true to some degree," she adds. "It was important to me to create a circle of people whom I trust that will love and care for Zydn as much as I do before working again. I am very grateful to Zydn's grandparents for giving me this assurance and they have sacrificed a lot to be there for us."